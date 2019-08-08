Rubicon Organics Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (CSE: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced overnight marketed offering, it has priced its public offering of units of the Corporation (each a “Unit”). The Corporation has agreed with a syndicate of agents led by Desjardins Capital Markets and including Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the “Agents”), to sell 3,150,000 Units at a price of $2.70 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,505,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price equal to $3.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 30 months following the closing of the Offering, subject to an accelerated expiry if the volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) is equal to or greater than $3.80 per Common Share for 20 consecutive trading days.



Rubicon will shortly file an amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Quebec) amending and restating the preliminary short form prospectus filed on August 7, 2019 to reflect the terms of the Offering.

The Corporation will grant the Agents an Over-Allotment Option to purchase up to an additional 472,500 Units, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 30 days after and including the closing date of the Offering, which may be exercised for Common Shares, Warrants or a combination thereof.

The Corporation intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for the continued optimization of its Delta BC facility and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about August 23, 2019 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is a Licensed Producer focused on building certified organic, super-premium cannabis brands at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, BC, Canada. Management has unparalleled cannabis and organic farming expertise as well as prior successful commercialization of cannabis with Whistler Medical Marijuana Company, which was purchased by Aurora Cannabis in January 2019 for $175 million.

The Corporation is currently ramping up to produce approximately 11,000 kg of certified organic, super-premium and environmentally sustainable cannabis in 2020 and on creating super-premium brands in Canada. In the United States, the Corporation owns a 40,000 square-foot, high-tech hybrid greenhouse in Washington state which is leased to a state-licensed operator applying Rubicon Organics’ proprietary organic cultivation methods. The Corporation also owns two award-winning U.S. cannabis brands: 1964 Supply Co.TM and Doctor & Crook Co.TM; and has exclusive licensing rights in Washington for iconic lifestyle and cannabis brand, Cookies.

