FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BUD, CTST, OMCL and KPTI

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE: BUD)

Investors Affected: March 1, 2018 - October 24, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv. According to the filed complaint, Defendants issued a steady stream of materially false and misleading reassurances about Anheuser Busch’s deleveraging efforts, cost cutting measures, EBITDA growth, the sufficiency of its liquidity and its debt maturity profile during the Class Period. These positive statements by Defendants created a false impression and materially misled investors about the Company’s finances, including the sustainability of Anheuser-Busch’s dividends. Once Defendants chose to speak about Anheuser-Busch’s finances, they had a duty to speak completely and truthfully, including speaking about those factors that were then having a material adverse effect on the Company’s deleveraging efforts.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)

Investors Affected: November 14, 2018 - July 12, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in CannTrust Holdings Inc. According to filed complaints, CannTrust Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) the Company’s Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) as a result, the Company’s customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust’s competitors; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQGS: OMCL)

Investors Affected: October 25, 2018 - July 11, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Omnicell, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (3) the Company experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it had previously projected; (4) as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; (5) the Company misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQGS: KPTI)

Investors Affected: on behalf of shareholders of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. who: (1) purchased shares of Karyopharm’s common stock between March 2, 2017 and February 22, 2019, inclusive; (2) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around April 28, 2017; or (3) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around May 7, 2018.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Throughout the Class Period, the Company continued to tout the commercial prospects for selinexor and consistently described selinexor as having a “predictable and manageable tolerability profile” and a “very nice safety profile,” and assured investors that it was “well tolerated” by patients. Karyopharm also claimed that selinexor had the potential to be used as a new treatment for MM, with limited and manageable side effects. As a result of these misrepresentations, Karyopharm shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

