Dental X-Ray Market To Reach USD 3.70 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Dental X-Ray Market Size – USD 1.99 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.2%, Dental X-Ray Industry Trends –Development in technology, new research in medical and treatment are the trends in Dental X-Ray Market

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By increasing cases of oral diseases, Increasing awareness among the people about maintaining their oral health and prevent periodontal diseases, by government effort for public health are the factors for the growth of the Dental X-Ray Market

The global Dental X-Ray Market was valued at USD 1.99 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.70 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2%. Dental X-Ray Market is driven by increasing cases of oral diseases. Increasing awareness among the people about maintaining their oral health and prevent periodontal diseases. Oral health is evaluated by the dentist by proper examining the dental X-rays of your teeth. Oral diseases are the noncommunicable diseases which has longtime affect and may causes pain, discomfort, disfigurement and even death. Oral cancer found to be over 200,000 new cases reported annually worldwide, Oral cancer is a serious public health problem.

Dental treatment is a costly treatment, it can be cost to an average of 5% of total health expenditure and can be calculated to around 20% of out-of-pocket health expenditure in most high-income countries. Incidence of oral cancer found in some Asian-Pacific countries are in the top 3 of all cancers. Oral diseases affected around 3.58 billion people worldwide, with caries of the permanent teeth being the most widespread of all conditions assessed. low in free sugars to prevent development of dental caries, Smoking, Tobaccos, alcohol causes oral health care problems, It is estimated that around 34.3 million adults in the United States currently smoke cigarettes and more than 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related disease.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1687

Further key findings from the report suggest

North America region is registered with the CAGR of 7.9%. Increase in awareness among the people about maintaining their oral health and obviating preventable periodontal diseases. It accounted for market value of USD 574 Million in 2018

Among Digital and Analog X-ray, Digital X-ray is gaining more popularity and has market share of 65.9%, due to environmental friendly and it eliminate the use of waste and the harmful chemicals needed to process conventional films it is estimated that digital dental X-ray market will grow and reach USD 2.45 Billion by 2026.

Non-profit organizations and government have actively participated in the oral health education to the resource-poor countries worldwide. For example, Path Canada is a nonprofit organization that spreading awareness and education of the Vietnamese authorities and public in general about the hazardous effects of tobacco use

It causes pain, discomfort, disfigurement and even death. Stats says that, Oral cancer found to be over 200,000 new cases reported annually worldwide, Oral cancer is a serious public health problem

Key participants include Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Planmeca OY, Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd., LED Dental, Vatech Co.Ltd, Midmark Corporation, Air Techniques Inc., Cefla S.C.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dental-x-ray-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Dental X-Ray Market on the basis of Product Types, Technology, Applications, End-use and region:

By product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Digital x-ray

Analog x-ray

By technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Extraoral

Intraoral

By Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Forensic

By End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1687

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more similar reports on Medical Devices category by Reports And Data

Cosmetic Dentistry Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cosmetic-dentistry-market

Dental Implants Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dental-implants-market

Optical Microscope Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/optical-microscope-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.