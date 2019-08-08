Global Body Fat Measurement Market is Expected to Reach USD 1,328.71 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Body Fat Measurement Market by Product (Bio Impedance Analyzers, Body Fat Skinfold Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing, Air Displacement Plethysmography, Dual Emission X-ray Absorptiometry, Others), End User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing number of people suffering from severe obesity, unhealthy dietary habits including alcohol consumption and tobacco smoking are driving the growth of the body fat measurement market in the forecast period. The global body fat measurement market is expected to grow from USD 512.92 Million in 2017 to USD 1,328.71 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.37% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Body fat analyzers are tools which are used for assessment of body fat. These are used to identify the risk associated with health due to high or low amounts of body fat. These devices also help in assessment of effectiveness of exercise and nutrition. Body fat measurement is a common fitness test for health consciousness people. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2014 over 1.9 billion adults were overweight worldwide. The body fat measurement devices are designed to measure the flow at different depths. The body fat percentage differs according to age and gender in an individual. Growing prevalence of metabolic disorders and obesity are stimulating the growth of the market in assessment period.

Growing prevalence of metabolic disorders, obesity, unhealthy lifestyles and excessive fast food consumption are driving the growth of the global body fat measurement market in assessment period. In addition, rising population of health-conscious people as well as increasing awareness regarding weight management is supplementing the global body fat measurement market growth. High cost of these instruments may restrain the growth of the body fat measurement market. However, increasing adoption of body fat measurement devices in developed economies is expected to boost the growth of the body fat measurement market in the upcoming years.

Key players operating in the global body fat measurement market are Tanita Corp, Omron HCB, AccuFitness, Beurer GmbH, GE Healthcare, COSMED S.r.l., Inbody Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc, Diagnostic Medical Systems Group and among others. Competitors are gaining market penetration by setting up manufacturing plants and new product launches in untapped regions of developing countries. Also, major key players active in the body fat measurement market are involved in strategies such as partnership, collaboration, mergers, agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

For instance, in March 2019, Hologic, Inc. signed an agreement with DEXA+ for the distribution of Hologic’s Horizon® DXA system for body composition measurement. This partnership allows Hologic to expand its expertise in body composition assessment and the reach of its market-leading DXA system.

For instance, in 2018, Tanita Corporation launched its award-winning Tanita Health Program across the US. Tanita Health Program is an integrated suite of hardware and software that helps employers improve the health of their employees. For employers, the program offers a proven track record in reducing employee healthcare expenditures. For employees, it offers an easy and engaging way to visualize their progress.



The bioimpedance analyzers segment dominated the global body fat measurement market and is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 14.37% in the forecast period.

The product segment is divided into bioimpedance analyzers, body fat skinfold calipers, hydrostatic weighing, dual emission X-ray absorptiometry and others. The bioimpedance analyzers segment dominated the global body fat measurement market and accounted for the leading share and is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 14.37% in the forecast period. Rapid developments in BIA machines, easy usage and cost effectiveness are driving the growth of the market. The on-going technical improvements body fat measurement products is expected to boost the global body fat measurement market size in the forthcoming years.

Hospitals segment is dominating and held the largest market share of 43.27% in 2017.

The end user segment is classified into hospitals and healthcare settings. Hospitals segment is dominating global body fat measurement market and held the largest market share of 43.27% in 2017. Rising prevalence of obesity along with availability of technologically advanced body fat measuring devices in hospitals are contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing number of the metabolic disorders, obesity, and other fat-related syndromes will maintain the dominance of the hospitals segment over the forecast period.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Body Fat Measurement Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region is poised to be the leading share holder of global body fat measurement market and was valued around USD 245.76 Million in 2017, whereas Asia pacific is anticipated to register highest growth in the forecast period. North America is dominating the global body fat measurement market due to rising awareness regarding obesity associated risks such as stroke, diabetes, and heart diseases is increasing demand for body fat measurement devices in the region. In addition, increasing consciousness regarding fitness and health, and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region is stirring up the growth in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Presence of a large number of manufacturers, growing healthcare sensitive population is supplementing the growth of the Asia Pacific region in the global body fat measurement market.

About the report:

The global body fat measurement market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Units), consumption (Units), import (Units) and export (Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

