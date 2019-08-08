Polymer Emulsion Market To Reach USD 59.20 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Polymer Emulsion Market Size – USD 35 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.8%, Polymer Emulsion Industry Trends – Product launches and research for eco-friendly polymer emulsion products

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Polymer Emulsion market was valued at USD 35 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 59.20 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%. The study covers polymer-based emulsions, which are further used in various industrial applications like the manufacturing sector, automobiles, paints and coatings, adhesives, etc. Polymers emulsions are preferred over their substitutes, due to their low VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) content. An advantage associated with polymer emulsions is, the continuous water phase in it is an excellent conductor of heat, enabling fast polymerization without loss of temperature control.

The rising awareness among the consumers towards opting eco-friendly paints and emulsions, easy storage and development due to the non-flammable nature of polymer emulsions, superior end product quality, low carbon footprint in production activities, has led to the development of the polymer emulsion market. Availability of public as well private funds for research, and favorable regulatory scenario, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, tight government regulations towards environment protection, some of the polymer emulsion processes being energy-intensive, rising crude oil prices, are the major hindrance for market growth during 2019-2026.

Polymer Emulsion market is dominated by Asia Pacific, which has around 35% market share followed by North America and Europe. Changing industry trends and government regulations across the globe are the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

China is dominating the polymer emulsion application with its market share of 45% in the APAC region. This is due to the rapid industrial development that has taken place in the recent years in the country. Production based on economies of scale has a pivotal role in allocating China with the majority market share.

Paints and coatings account for about 40% share in the application of polymer emulsion in the APAC region. The most common type of polymer emulsion used in the APAC region is Acrylic emulsion.

With the growing population, requirement of consumer durables and automobiles is also increasing globally, due to which the polymer emulsion industry growth has accelerated. It is expected that the market growth would continue as per the current trend.

Market for polymer emulsion is highly competitive and the manufacturers compete with each other on the basis of product differentiation via factors such as non-polluting production process, low carbon footprint, competitive pricing.

Strong fluctuations in crude oil prices and strict government regulations towards protection of environment is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key participants include Dow Chemicals (US), Clariant International, DIC Corporation, Mallard Creek Polymers, British Paints, Synthonomer, Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd, The Lubrizol Corporation.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Polymer Emulsion market on the basis of product type, application type, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Styrene-butadiene

Acrylic

Styrene-acrylic

Vinyl-acetate

Nitriles

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

