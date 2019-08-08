Global PTFE Membrane Market to Witness a CAGR of 7.9% Over 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PTFE Membrane - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



PTFE Membrane market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.3 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 7.9%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Hydrophobic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Million by the year 2025, Hydrophobic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.7% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$97.3 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$151.5 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Hydrophobic will reach a market size of US$124.9 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$211.4 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Companies Mentioned



Corning

Donaldson Co.

General Electric Company

Hyundai Micro

Layne Christensen Company

Markel Corporation

Milliporesigma

Pall Corporation

Sartorius AG

W. L. Gore & Associates

Zeus Industrial Products

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

PTFE Membrane Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Hydrophobic (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Hydrophilic (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US PTFE Membrane Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Hydrophobic (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Hydrophilic (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European PTFE Membrane Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Hydrophobic (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Hydrophilic (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



