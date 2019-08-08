Cloudvirga Promotes Long-time Mortgage Technology Leader Dan Sogorka to CEO in Step to Accelerate Digital Mortgages

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudvirga , the leading provider of intelligent point-of-sale (POS) mortgage technology, today announced the promotion of Daniel Sogorka to Chief Executive Officer. Sogorka, who joined Cloudvirga as Chief Revenue Officer in January this year, has more than 20 years of experience removing inefficiency and costs from the mortgage industry.



“In a short period of time, Dan Sogorka has had a profound impact on Cloudvirga’s growth, and he is without question the right person to take this company to the next level,” said Cloudvirga Co-founder Mark Attaway. “Already, he has built an expert sales and marketing team from the ground up, has filled our sales pipeline with the country’s leading mortgage originators, and has been instrumental in building out the technology partnerships required to realize Cloudvirga’s digital mortgage vision.”

One constant throughout Sogorka’s career has been leading and growing companies that remove friction and inefficiency from the mortgage industry.

“There is a lot of talk about the ‘digital mortgage,’ but so far the industry has fallen short on its promise,” said Sogorka. “Cloudvirga is uniquely situated to finally deliver a transformational experience for both consumers and originators, with the right combination of industry expertise, technology and people.”

Prior to joining Cloudvirga, Sogorka was President of EXOS Technologies and Executive Vice President of Servicelink, a $1 billion revenue subsidiary of Fortune 500 title insurance giant Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF). Before that, he was a Division President at mortgage data and solutions giant Black Knight. His career contributions to the mortgage industry have earned Sogorka the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Tech All-Star award and October Research’s Innovator of the Year award.

“I’m very grateful for the contributions outgoing CEO Michael Schreck did during his time with Cloudvirga, building out an amazing senior leadership team and shepherding the company through its Series C funding round with Riverwood. Schreck will continue to support our efforts as a trusted Advisor,” said Sogorka. “With the team we have, which from top to bottom is as good as any I’ve ever seen, and our financial strength, Cloudvirga’s future is incredibly bright as we mature from a high-potential startup to an enterprise-strength technology provider.”

Sogorka’s promotion to CEO follows the recent hiring of Chief Compliance Officer Maria Moskver and Chief Technology Officer Daniel Akiva. Cloudvirga has approximately 150 employees and expects to fill an additional 50 technical positions over the next 12 months.

For more information, visit www.cloudvirga.com or follow Cloudvirga on LinkedIn .

About Cloudvirga

The Cloudvirga digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) engine, powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform®, uniquely combines a world-class borrower experience with an automated lender workflow that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Led by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, the Cloudvirga customer base includes nine of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $77 million from some of the country’s top lenders and private-equity firms.

Media Contact:

Jack McHugh

jack@propllr.com

816-679-8277

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/475e1df9-c41e-4da6-a275-fc4de2e45bd5

Dan Sogorka, Chief Executive Officer at Cloudvirga Cloudvirga, the leading provider of intelligent point-of-sale (POS) mortgage technology, welcomes Dan Sogorka as its Chief Executive Officer.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.