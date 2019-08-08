Shri Ghotu Ram Meena appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Congo

Shri Ghotu Ram Meena, presently Counsellor, Embassy of India, Kyiv, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Congo.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.



