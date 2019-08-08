Tánaiste Simon Coveney welcome signing of Mozambique Peace Agreement

The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney, T.D., and Minister with Special Responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe, T.D., have welcomed the signing of a historic peace and reconciliation agreement in Maputo on Tuesday 6 August between the Government of Mozambique and opposition party RENAMO (Resistência Nacional Moçambicana).

Recognising the significance of this landmark peace agreement for Mozambique, the Tánaiste said:

‘’This historic agreement provides the people of Mozambique with the prospect of a more hopeful and prosperous future after many years of conflict.”

‘’I extend my congratulations to both President Felipe Nyusi, and RENAMO President, Ossufo Momade, for their commitment to this process, and for the courage of all parties to the negotiations to set aside their differences in the pursuit of peace.’’

“Ireland is proud to support Mozambique’s peace process through the contribution of professional expertise by the Defence Forces to the Joint Technical Group for Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration.”

Minister Kehoe added:

“This is indeed a historic occasion and an important opportunity for Ireland to support the people of Mozambique. I would like to thank Colonel Hathaway, Ireland’s representative on the Joint Technical Group, for his participation and commitment to the process.”

“Ireland’s substantial contribution to international peace support operations depends on the readiness of Defence Forces personnel to serve overseas in often difficult and dangerous circumstances. Colonel Hathaway should be very proud of his contribution to this process, serving the cause of international peace and security in the best traditions of our Defence Forces.”



