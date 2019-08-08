The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of STG, TEVA, CAH and ABMD

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG)

Class Period: shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sunlands’ March 2018 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

Throughout the class period, Sunlands Technology Group allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sunlands’ student enrollment was declining; (2) Sunlands’ gross billings were declining; (3) Sunlands' marketing tactics were not as robust as described in the Registration Statement; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA)

Class Period: on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Teva American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) between August 4, 2017 and May 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 23, 2019

According to the complaint, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) contrary to its public denials, Teva had in fact engaged in a vast, industry-wide price-fixing scheme and other collusive misconduct since at least 2012; (ii) Teva was not only a participant, but the company at the heart of the anticompetitive scheme; and (iii) several Teva employees had such deep involvement in the scheme that they would ultimately be named personally as defendants in a sweeping civil enforcement action filed by the AGs of virtually every state in the nation.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH)

Class Period: March 2, 2015 to May 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Cardinal Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) following Cardinal's acquisition of Cordis, the RFID [radio-frequency identification] inventory tracking technology and advanced supply chain solutions that Defendants told investors the Company would to use to improve Cordis’s performance were never implemented across Cordis; 2) Cordis’s antiquated and ineffective global supply chain was causing operational and inventory problems at Cordis; 3) as a result, Cordis manufactured and accumulated excessive amounts of cardiovascular product inventories, which sat on the shelf and became unsellable and/or expired; 4) the Company materially overstated Cordis’s inventory balances; 5) Cordis was not “performing well” and its integration was not “on track,” “going incredibly well” or “largely on plan"; and 6) to correct Cordis’s deficiencies, the Company would have to make substantial investments in Cordis’s IT and supporting infrastructure, thereby incurring significant Selling, General and Administrative Expenses charges beyond the levels internally budgeted or projected by Cardinal and diminishing operating earnings.

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ABMD)

Class Period: January 31, 2019 to July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Abiomed, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Abiomed’s revenue growth was in decline; (ii) the Company did not have a sufficient plan in place to stem its declining revenue growth; (iii) the Company was unlikely to restore its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters; (iv) consequently, Abiomed was reasonably likely to revise its full-year 2020 guidance in a way that would fall short of the Company’s prior projections and market expectations; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

