Jill Patterson Joins Matrix Medical Network as Chief People Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Medical Network, the leading provider of in-home and mobile health clinic assessments and care management, announced that Ms. Jill Patterson has joined the company as Chief People Officer.



Ms. Patterson comes to Matrix as a highly accomplished human resources business leader with more than 15 years of experience leading employee engagement, retention strategies, cultural and leadership transformation, HR compliance and policy.

“I am delighted to have Jill join the Matrix team,” said Mr. Keith Henthorne, Matrix Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “She shares our values and places a strong emphasis on creating a great culture that empowers all team members to achieve the company mission and goals. Jill is an extraordinary human resources leader and will play a critical role in our continued growth and success, including a focus on attracting, engaging and retaining the best people.”

Ms. Patterson most recently served as HR Strategic Advisor and Interim Chief Human Resources Officer for Kalispell Regional Healthcare. Prior to consulting, she served as Vice President, Human Resources – Delivery Operations for Banner Health, a leading nonprofit healthcare organization with 50,000 employees, operating 28 hospitals in six states. She also served as Executive Director, Human Resources at the Cleveland Clinic, a multi-specialty academic medical center with over 50,000 employees. Ms. Patterson also has HR leadership experience in the banking industry and was a practicing attorney.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to help foster a culture at Matrix that will enable our continued success,” said Ms. Patterson. “Each individual at Matrix is critical to the success of the company and has an opportunity to positively impact their co-workers, our clients, and the members whose lives we touch every day. Creating a culture of engagement, and developing more robust hiring, training, and career development opportunities will allow us to provide our employees with what they expect and deserve to best serve our clients, members and each other.”

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. Matrix providers engage with health plan members wherever they are in their journey to health improvement. Our national network of community-based clinicians delivers in-home services for members while our fleet of mobile health clinics provides community-based care with advance diagnostic capabilities. These options, and our advanced engagement approach, helps health plans manage risks, close care gaps and connect members to more options for the care and support they need. Matrix is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, and partners with leading health plans and providers across the country. Matrix is backed by Frazier Healthcare and Providence Service Corporation (Nasdaq: PRSC) of Stamford, CT. For more information, visit matrixmedicalnetwork.com .

Matrix Medical Network Media Contact

David M. Goodspeed: office 480.862.1970 or david.goodspeed@matrixmedicalnetwork.com



