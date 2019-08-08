Alluxio Technology Leadership Recognized by Computer Reseller News (CRN) and InsideBIGDATA

Named to “Top 10 Big Data Startups of 2019 List,” “Top 10 Coolest Enterprise Cloud Services of 2019 List” and “IMPACT 50 List for Q3 2019”

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , developer of open source data orchestration technology used by seven of the world’s top 10 Internet companies, today announced it has been named to the Computer Reseller News (CRN) “Top 10 Big Data Startups of 2019 (So Far) List,” CRN “Top 10 Coolest Enterprise Cloud Services of 2019 List (So Far),” and InsideBIGDATA, “IMPACT 50 List for Q3 2019.”



“We are delighted with the recognition by the industry’s leading authorities, such as CRN and InsideBIGDATA, and believe it is directly attributable to the fact that Alluxio enables data teams with a data orchestration platform which abstracts away the complexity of data silos across on-prem or cloud. By providing a consistent layer that’s compute, storage and cloud agnostic, analytics and AI applications can rapidly access data regardless of location, even across multiple clouds,” said Steven Mih, CEO, Alluxio.

Tweet this: .@Alluxio technology leadership recognized by @CRN @insideBigData #Awards #MachineLearning #Analytics #BigData #Cloud https://bit.ly/2Xul2h2

About Alluxio

Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the developer of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio moves data closer to big data and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistent high performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies . Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Seven Seas Partners, Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , or Twitter .

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for Alluxio

978-649-7189

beth@alluxio.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.