View Systems Inc. (VSYM) Enhances their Award Winning Weapons Detection System in Response to Recent Shootings Across America.

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: VSYM), an SEC reporting company, that has developed Advanced Weapons Detection Systems for over 20 years, announced today they are enhancing their award winning Weapons Detection offerings to address todays immediate need for advanced protection by Big Box Stores, entertainment/dining centers, and others. This new solution will help prevent a mass shooter or any armed intruder from entering the Store.

View Systems has over 500 security units installed around the World mainly in government buildings, courthouses, correctional facilities, and schools. Recent domestic terrorist acts in places like Big Box Stores, malls, and restaurant/bars have opened the door for View Systems to roll out solutions incorporating their proven technology. The Company has filed provisional patents for elements of this enhanced technology and will be introducing the new branded solution to Big Box Stores.

View Systems’ Advanced Weapons Detection System is one of a kind and has won many awards throughout the years. The Company developed the the product that won a major 2019 Security Industry Award. Their systems are installed and still in operation in many cases for over 10 years at: the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington D.C., Camp David, The White House Communications Agency (WHCA), IRS-Boston Field Office, all Maryland Department of Corrections facilities, most High Schools in the Detroit Public School System, Courthouses in 20 counties in Georgia, Courthouses in San Bernardino, CA, and many, many more installations including banks, seaports, and police stations across the United States. Internationally, View Systems’ portals have been purchased by the Army of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other foreign entities.

View Systems recently announced the acquisition of Sannabis S.A.S., a Colombian medical marijuana company. The purpose for this acquisition was to enter into the fastest growing industry in the World, in the most ideal climate in the World, and most importantly in a legal jurisdiction. This diversification will allow View Systems to raise the capital necessary to further develop their Advanced Weapons Detection System taking advantage of the logistical and cost of production advantage of building and further developing their security products in Colombia.

“I look forward to building our plant in Colombia to distribute weapons detection products in South America and around the World,” stated John Campo, President of View Systems, Inc. and co-founder of Sannabis S.A.S.

About View Systems Inc:

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems acquired Sannabis to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets. ViewScan is installed at the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Washington, DC headquarters, IRS buildings, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used by the Secret Service at events for the Clinton Global Initiative, where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

About Sannabis S.A.S:

Sannabis S.A.S. ( www.sannabis.co ) was established in 2014 to develop medicinal cannabis products on an Indigenous reservation in Colombia’s Department of Cauca. Anecdotally these products have helped many people with a wide variety of illnesses. In 2018, Sannabis and their partners applied for all the necessary licenses to continue providing medicines obliging by Colombia’s new medical marijuana legislation.

Safe Harbor:

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may", "future", "plan" or "planned", “will" or "should", "expected," "anticipate", "believe", "confident" or "projected", which are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Contact:

View Systems, Inc./Sannabis

John Campo, President

+1-410-236-8200 USA (Office/WhatsApp)

+57-318-657-0918 Colombia

jcampo@newcolombiaresources.com



