Crop’s California and Washington Farms See USD $125,374 in Completed Orders for August

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE: CROP) (OTC: CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) announced today that its tenanted California farm received and executed its first order from its 2018 harvest totaling $41,625 in whole flower. CROP’s tenanted Washington facility sold $83,749 in newly harvested flower, both in the first week of August.



The revenue from the Washington sales was used to pay the ongoing operating expenses at the Washington farm with the $41,625 in California being realized by CROP’s 49% owned Humboldt Holdings.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: “Our Washington and California farms are continuing 2019 harvests, continuing towards covering ongoing expenses and finally, we are seeing cash flow from our California farm’s 2018 harvests.”

About CROP

CROP is a publicly listed company trading under symbol CROP.CSE. The company is focused on cannabis branding and real estate assets. CROP’s portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, two in Washington State, a 1,000-acre Nevada cannabis farm, 2,115 acres of Hemp CBD farms, and a growing portfolio of common share equity in upcoming listings within the cannabis space.

CROP has developed a portfolio of assets including Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage line and 16 Cannabis brands.

Company Contact

Michael Yorke – CEO and Director

E-mail: info@cropcorp.com

Website: www.cropcorp.com

Phone: (604) 484-4206

