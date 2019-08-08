Dr. Kester Nahen joins Notal Vision as Chief Commercial Officer

Accomplished Executive Brings Industry Expertise to Pioneering Home Diagnostic Company

/EIN News/ -- Manassas, VA, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notal Vision, Inc., a company focused on advancing eye care with precision medicine by extending disease management from the clinic to the home, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kester Nahen, PhD to Chief Commercial Officer. Dr. Nahen is a medical device industry expert and brings more than 18 years of well-rounded international business experience in product management, medical science, clinical research, marketing, sales, professional education, and business development to the company.

"I am delighted to welcome Kester to the Notal Vision executive team,” stated Dr. Susan Orr, Chief Executive Officer of Notal Vision. “I am confident that his broad ranging acumen in the retina field and OCT technology will play an instrumental role in enhancing and driving our strategy and pipeline. Kester’s contributions will build on our momentum during this pivotal phase in Notal Vision’s growth, and in the future, as we continue to shape Home Diagnostic Services in eye care elevating the physician’s ability to help their patients.”

Prior to joining Notal Vision, Dr. Nahen was Managing Director of ophthalmic diagnostic device manufacturer Heidelberg Engineering GmbH and served on the board of Heidelberg Engineering Inc. He co-led the organization through over 10 years of strong growth fueled by the strategic alignment of the Spectralis OCT imaging platform with the availability of innovative pharmacologic treatment solutions. From 2001 to 2006 Dr. Nahen worked at Laserscope Inc., a Silicon Valley based medical laser company. Dr. Nahen was member of the AMS/Laserscope merger executive team culminating in selling Laserscope 45% over market cap at a price of $715 million. He received his PhD in Physics from the Medical University of Lübeck, Germany.

Dr. Kester Nahen has repeatedly demonstrated effective leadership in cross-functional research, product development and marketing teams. A passionate marketer of high-performance medical devices, he propelled the adoption of new standards of care in retina disease management. A valued partner with industry and academia in clinical research collaborations as well as business development activities, Dr. Nahen is known for his technical and clinical expertise in ophthalmic imaging.

“Notal Vision is a true pioneer in home diagnostic services that extend eye disease management from the clinic to the home and improve vision outcomes, and I’m honored to be joining this cutting-edge organization,” said Dr. Nahen. “I have tremendous respect for Susan Orr and her leadership team and look forward to working with such a talented group of individuals and the ophthalmic community to advance our engagement solution and technology. By applying artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data interpretation to the unprecedented high volumes of data generated by patients at home, the company is redefining eye care with precision medicine. We can enable treatment decisions consistent with the timing of each patient’s disease activity rather than pre-scheduled clinic appointments.”

About Notal Vision

Notal Vision is a diagnostic services company with a proven platform for engaging patients and AI-enabled analyses of high-volume personalized health data that extends disease management from the clinic to the home to improve vision outcomes, reduce treatment burden, and improve health economics. www.notalvision.com

ForeseeHome is an FDA-cleared diagnostic that monitors visual changes in patients at risk of vision loss from undiagnosed wet AMD. ForeseeHome is covered by Medicare and most private insurances. To learn more, visit www.foreseehome.com.

Notal Vision’s Home OCT will enable exudative AMD patients to perform technician-free OCT testing at home with rapid, self-guided fixation – critical components, especially for elderly patients frequently with pre-existing vision loss. The Notal OCT Analyzer (NOATM), a proprietary machine-learning algorithm, developed in-house, performs automated analysis of the Home OCT scans and generates a report to the physician when a physician specified change in disease activity is detected. The Notal Vision Diagnostic Clinic sends reports to the treating physician which characterize quantitative changes in fluid. In addition, physicians will be provided 24/7 access to all B-scan images from each home OCT test with the location of the fluid annotated on each B-scan. Following physician receipt of an alert report, patients may be brought to the office for evaluation and treatment at the doctor’s discretion. NOA can also analyze the output of other commercial OCT devices, and published study data indicate that the performance of NOA in detecting disease activity was similar to that of retina physicians when each was compared to a panel of experts. Notal Vision’s Home OCT has the potential to truly individualize and advance retinal disease management.

Candice Traskos Notal Vision 4012846378 candicet@notalvision.com



