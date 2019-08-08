CGS Names Steven Petruk to President of Global Outsourcing Division

Former Toshiba and IBM executive to lead business through expansion and digital transformation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced today the naming of Steven Petruk as the company’s President of Outsourcing Services division. Petruk will lead the global CGS executive and delivery team in the expansion of operations and the continued transformation and deployment of technology-based outsourced solutions. Based in the company’s New York headquarters, he reports directly to Chairman and CEO Phil Friedman.



Petruk brings more than 20 years of experience in leading IT infrastructure and customer service for global organizations. He has worked with senior leadership to provide guidance and management to global teams and provide high-quality solutions to hundreds of clients, generating billions of dollars in revenue. He served as senior vice president and worldwide general manager of managed services at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions; and spent 17 years at IBM in numerous executive roles, the most recent of which was vice president, enterprise services.

“With the expansion of our outsourcing services to new markets and increased customer requirements, it’s essential to have someone with Steve’s experience to lead the business,” said Friedman. “CGS has been recognized and continues to value the customized approach to customer support. Our outsourcing operations have experienced rapid growth, as we implement solutions with a more hybrid approach of human interaction with complementary AI tools. Steve has the right mix of technology, infrastructure and leadership skills to manage the existing and further our future outsourcing services.”

CGS Outsourcing has grown over the last four years, throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and, most recently, Africa. Earlier this year, the company announced partnerships with UiPath and Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) to enhance customer engagement optimization. With optimized call center resources to serve global clients, the company’s AI-enriched chatbot and RPA technologies complement the customer support services provided by thousands of multilingual call center agents. The company’s innovative, highly scalable and flexible business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions include technical and customer support, telesales, channel enablement and back office support.

“The outsourcing services business continues to evolve, changing corporate and consumer expectations for support services,” said Petruk. “It’s an exciting time to be joining CGS, as the business processes and technology transform service solutions. I look forward to leveraging my experience to successfully expand services to customers globally.”

About CGS

For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @OutsourcingCGS and on LinkedIn .

