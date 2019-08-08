Women's Rugby World Cup Qualifier - Africa: Photos and recap of each game will be available for Media to download
The first opportunity for a team to qualify for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 through the regional qualification route will take place at the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Johannesburg, South Africa, from 9-17 August, 2019.
Photos and recap of each game will be available for Media to download.
REGISTER to receive to receive the content: https://apo-opa.com/b-roll-application
Photos will be also available on Getty Images.
All games will be live streamed via: https://livestream.com/baruchmedia/WomensRugby
Read the full press releases about Women's Rugby World Cup Qualifier: http://bit.ly/2YPcrFr
Rugby Africa Women’s Cup fixtures:
Bosman stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa
All times local time (GMT+2)
9 August, 2019 Madagascar vs Kenya, KO 13:00 South Africa vs Uganda, KO 15:00
13 August, 2019 Kenya vs Uganda, KO 13:00 Madagascar vs South Africa, KO: 15:00
17 August, 2019 Madagascar vs Uganda, KO: 13:00 South Africa vs Kenya, KO: 15:00Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group - Africa Newsroom.
Contact: rugby@apo-opa.org
