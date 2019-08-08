Women's Rugby World Cup Qualifier - Africa: Photos and recap of each game will be available for Media to download

The first opportunity for a team to qualify for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 through the regional qualification route will take place at the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Johannesburg, South Africa, from 9-17 August, 2019.

Rugby Africa Women’s Cup fixtures:

Bosman stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa

All times local time (GMT+2)

9 August, 2019 Madagascar vs Kenya, KO 13:00 South Africa vs Uganda, KO 15:00

13 August, 2019 Kenya vs Uganda, KO 13:00 Madagascar vs South Africa, KO: 15:00

17 August, 2019 Madagascar vs Uganda, KO: 13:00 South Africa vs Kenya, KO: 15:00

