Gear4 Introduces Lineup of Cases for Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+

New Oxford Eco Case Made Using Recycled Plastic for Eco-Conscious Consumers

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear4®, a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and the U.K.’s No. 1 smartphone case brand1, today introduced four solutions for the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+, including the all-new Oxford Eco made using recycled plastic. Featuring patented D3O® technology for maximum impact protection, Gear4 cases provide ultimate toughness while remaining slim, lightweight and stylish.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ae8dea2-1276-4f77-a832-dbc9ac3848af

“We are proud to expand our offerings for the new Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ and provide cases that can endure the toughest situations,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG Inc. “Along with new color options of award-winning case models Battersea and Crystal Palace, we are excited to introduce the all-new Oxford Eco. With each screen cover made using two recycled plastic water bottles, the Oxford Eco boasts eco-friendly properties while delivering protection and style customary with Gear4 cases.”

The Gear4 lineup for Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ includes:

Oxford Eco ($49.99) – The ultimate phone accessory with card slots, an integrated stand and 360-degree protection from up to 13-foot drops. Now featuring an eco-material cover made using recycled plastic/polycarbonate. Available for the Note10 and the Note10+ .

($49.99) – The ultimate phone accessory with card slots, an integrated stand and 360-degree protection from up to 13-foot drops. Now featuring an eco-material cover made using recycled plastic/polycarbonate. Available for the and the . Battersea ($49.99) – Ultimate impact defense with 16-foot drop protection and a slim design, available in soft-touch black or an all-new pink diamond finish.

($49.99) – Ultimate impact defense with 16-foot drop protection and a slim design, available in soft-touch or an all-new finish. Piccadilly ($39.99) – The award-winning clear case with 13-foot drop protection and edge-to-edge protection. Featuring a color match bumper available in black and blue to complement the Note10 and Note10+ .

($39.99) – The award-winning clear case with 13-foot drop protection and edge-to-edge protection. Featuring a color match bumper available in black and blue to complement the and . Crystal Palace ($39.99) – An ultra-protective transparent phone case with 13-foot drop protection and an anti-yellowing clear design with dye-transfer resistance. Available in clear and an all-new iridescent finish for the Note10 and the Note10+

Each new Gear4 case for the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ features a lightweight, slim design and wireless-charge compatibility. As with all Gear4 cases, integrated D3O technology provides the thinnest and most advanced protection that is scientifically engineered to safeguard your phone from shock. The revolutionary material is trusted by motorcyclists, sports professionals and the military, and is blended with other materials to produce a high-impact protection layer in Gear4 cases.

Availability:

The Gear4 cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ are available now on ZAGG.com with a limited lifetime warranty2.

For the latest updates about all new Gear4 products, upcoming events and promotions, follow Gear4 on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

1Source: GFK, STRAX GfK Cases, June 2019; No. 1 case brand by sales volume

2 Visit www.gear4.com/warranty for warranty terms and conditions

About Gear4:

Founded in 2006, Gear4 is the No. 1 impact protection case brand in the U.K. In 2015, Gear4 partnered with D3O® to create world-leading impact protection products for consumer electronics. Now 13 years old and established in over 40 countries, Gear4 has a proven track record of creating world-leading products that have satisfied millions of consumers worldwide. Working to the impeccable standards of British engineering and innovation, Gear4 pride themselves on constantly delivering unique, well-designed products that protect your most precious devices. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.Gear4.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Inc:

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s websites at ZAGG.com , mophie.com , Gear4.com , and BestHALO.com .

Contacts:

Media:

The Brand Amp

Nicole Fait

949-438-1104

nicolef@thebrandamp.com

Company:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

Gear4 case lineup for Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ Gear4 case solutions, featuring integrated D3O technology, for the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.