Vibe By California Unveils New Hype Extracts Products for Consumers

New Products Include Distillate Vape Cartridges and Wax Concentrates

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibe Bioscience Ltd. (CSE: VIBE) (the “Company” or “Vibe”), a vertically integrated cannabis retailer and cultivator, today unveiled the launch of the Company’s new Hype Extracts product line, including distillate vape cartridges and wax concentrates. The arrival of Hype Extracts marks the debut of Vibe’s presence in the concentrates market.



“This new product launch with Hype Extracts complements Vibe’s Hype Cannabis Co. flower, providing our customers with a new experience with concentrates,” said Mark Waldron, CEO, Vibe. “Leveraging our Vibe by California ™ brand and further supporting the local market, we are working with two Sacramento-area manufacturers to produce Hype Extracts and will continue to collaborate with them for the development of future products.”

Hype Extracts products are made with Vibe’s own pesticide-free cultivated materials in Sacramento, grown in-house and supplied to two local manufacturers. Vibe plans to provide additional products for its customers in the near future, including live resin vape cartridges and other concentrated products.

The Hype Extracts products will be added to Vibe’s inventory in August and available at all Vibe by California locations.

About Vibe Bioscience Ltd.

Vibe is a vertically integrated cannabis company delivering exceptional retail experiences with its Vibe by California brand and ethos, premier cultivation product and high-efficiency delivery and distribution. The Company’s management team brings expertise in retail, cannabis cultivation and mergers and acquisitions to support its U.S. expansion through accretive acquisitions and organic growth.

For more information, please visit www.vibebycalifornia.com .

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties’ current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Risk factors related to the Company are described in the Company’s Listing Statement dated March 25, 2019, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any State securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable State securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

Unlike in Canada which has Federal legislation uniformly governing the cultivation, distribution, sale and possession of medical cannabis under the Cannabis Act (Federal), readers are cautioned that in the U.S., cannabis is largely regulated at the State level. To the knowledge of Vibe Bioscience Ltd., there are to date a total of 33 states, plus the District of Columbia, that have legalized cannabis in some form. Notwithstanding the permissive regulatory environment of medical cannabis at the State level, cannabis continues to be categorized as a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act in the U.S. and as such, cannabis-related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. Federal law. Strict compliance with State laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve Vibe Bioscience Ltd. of liability under the U.S. Federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any Federal proceeding, which may be brought against Vibe Bioscience Ltd. Any such proceedings brought against Vibe Bioscience Ltd. may adversely affect its operations and financial performance.

