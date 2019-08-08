Envision Solar Announces Follow-On Order From a Southern California City

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq CM: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced the order and delivery of two additional EV ARC™ units to a Southern California City in Los Angeles County. The City’s first units were deployed at their Fleet Services Bureau to provide emissions free EV charging and emergency power in July 2018.



The City chose Envision’s solar-powered and rapidly deployable EV ARC™ product because of its ease of installation and scalability for their aggressively growing fleet of electric vehicles and because it provides a highly visible demonstration of their commitment to the environment. The EV ARC™ will deliver true zero-emissions EV charging without environmental impact, the need for permitting, construction or a utility connection or resultant bill. As EVs become more widely adopted, the ability to add distributed, transportable, solar-powered chargers without planning, construction or grid upgrades makes the EV ARC™ product the ideal solution for cities managing growing EV charging demand.

“This city is the latest municipality to place a follow-on order after having had great success driving on sunshine with our EV ARCs,” said Desmond Wheatley, Envision Solar’s CEO. “Los Angeles County’s recent history of environmental awareness and the exponential growth of EV adoption make municipalities the perfect location for the EV ARC. We are always delighted to receive repeat orders because we view them as strong validations of our products and business model. We are looking forward to many more.”

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

