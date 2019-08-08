Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. About to Begin Salvage on Shipwrecks

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (“TSR” or “the Company”), currently trading as Beliss Corp. (OTC: BLIS), announces that it anticipates shortly starting work on a cluster of shipwrecks, which have already been discovered by its COO, Dr. E. Lee Spence, off Cape Romain, South Carolina.



The wrecks appear to date from the 1600s through the late 1800s. Dr. Spence owns the shipwrecks through a federal district court order and has entered into an exclusive agreement with the Company for their salvage. They are inside U.S. Territorial waters offers strong legal protection of ownership, yet outside of South Carolina state waters meaning the Company does not have to share any recovery with the State. Although Dr. Spence has previously done some preliminary investigation and salvage on the wrecks, they have remained largely untouched since their loss and this will be the very first work done on the wrecks by the Company.

During Spence’s preliminary work on these wrecks, which included extensive scientific surveys using magnetometers and side-scanning sonars, Spence and his divers located and recovered the following antiques and treasures: two 18th century cannons; a couple flintlock pistols and several muskets; numerous musket balls and cannon balls; over a dozen fine crystal decanter stoppers; numerous pieces of silver and pewter flatware (forks, spoons, plates, saucers) and hollowware (bowls); pewter candy molds; silver, brass and pewter buttons; dozens of thimbles (one of high carat gold); over a hundred crosses and crucifixes of various sizes and designs, which were being carried as cargo; a gold bracelet; pieces of gold chain; and even an extremely rare “Lover’s Eye Locket” made of gold with beautiful, almost iridescent, black pearls. Lover’s Eye Lockets were popular in the late 1700s as gifts from a man to his secret love or mistress, instead of the man’s portrait, which might be identified by others, the lockets had only a painting of his eyes.

Hundreds of other valuable items, including handmade silver coins dating back to the late 1600s, were also recovered, but Dr. Spence says each of his earlier efforts were of relatively short duration. He believes that what has already come up was just a small taste of what is yet to be found. Based on his research, Spence believes that some of the artifacts were from a shipment destined to a jeweler in either Charleston or Savannah. He expects the Company to find lots of gold and silver in the form of both rare coins and jewelry.

Additional information on Dr. Spence and some of his past discoveries is available at www.shipwrecks.com/about-spence .

Follow Dr. Spence on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pg/shipwrecktreasure/ or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/shipwrecks .

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery (presently Beliss Corp.)

TSR is a Nevada corporation based in St. Petersburg, Florida, with various shipwreck area agreements being pursued and entered into for the discovery and recovery of valuable historic shipwrecks in North America and the Caribbean. The Company is also focused on the development of media opportunities along treasure themes. Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR’s ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

