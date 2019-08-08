Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation: Executive Announcement

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax Africa”) (TSX: FAH.U) is pleased to announce that Amy Sherk has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Fairfax Africa. Amy has been with Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) for over 15 years, most recently serving as Assistant Vice President of Investment Accounting. Amy has also been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India”).

Jennifer Allen, who was previously serving as Chief Financial Officer of Fairfax Africa and Fairfax India, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Fairfax, the controlling shareholder of Fairfax Africa. Jennifer will remain a Vice President of Fairfax Africa and will continue to assist the company as a liaison with the financial community.

Prem Watsa, Chairman of Fairfax Africa, commented, “We are so fortunate to have the executive depth within our group to continue, as we have in the past, to allow our personnel to move between roles. We thank Jennifer for the outstanding work that she has done as CFO of Fairfax Africa and Fairfax India. We look forward to working with Amy as CFO of Fairfax Africa and Fairfax India. Throughout her long career with Fairfax, Amy has experienced continued success in roles of increasing responsibility, and we know that she has the right mix of skills and experience to excel in her new CFO roles.”

Fairfax Africa is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

For further information, contact: Keir Hunt, Corporate Secretary

(416) 646-4180



