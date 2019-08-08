InvisibleShield® Launches Ultra VisionGuard™ and Ultra Clear for the All-New Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+

Featuring Eyesafe® technology, Ultra VisionGuard Protects Consumers’ Eyes—and Their Phones

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY , Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvisibleShield® , a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and the leading global innovator in screen protection, today announced Ultra VisionGuard® and Ultra Clear® for the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+. Ultra VisionGuard brings next-level protection to Samsung’s latest smartphones by providing protection that goes beyond drops, dings and shattered screens. Engineered with Eyesafe® technology, Ultra VisionGuard helps to protect users’ vision from harmful high energy visible (HEV) blue light emitted by their device.



“The newly launched Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ are powerful handsets with added capabilities that allow users to do much more than simply stay connected. But, with more functionality comes more to protect, and that’s where InvisibleShield comes in,” said Steve Bain, general manager for InvisibleShield. “Our Ultra VisionGuard and Ultra Clear products offer consumers unparalleled impact and scratch protection resulting in peace of mind knowing the screen of their new device is out of harm’s way.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a5cba30-fb50-4922-aacd-7cf8f6700040.

InvisibleShield Ultra VisionGuard provides the same advanced shatter protection found in InvisibleShield’s Ultra Clear, and it also protects against HEV blue light without distorting the appearance of the Note10 and Note10+ screen. Featuring a thinner design, Ultra VisionGuard offers improved touch sensitivity and a unique surface finish for a glass-like feel. Self-healing Nano-Memory Technology™ is scientifically formulated with smart molecules to heal minor scratches and dings.

Offering a strong, sleek and touch-sensitive solution, InvisibleShield Ultra Clear features a high gloss surface finish that makes the screen protector seem to disappear into the device screen. An edge-to-edge fit offers complete impact and shatter protection for the Note10 and Note10+ screen while EZ Apply® tabs makes installation easy and bubble free.

Pricing & Availability:

InvisibleShield Ultra VisionGuard ($39.99 SRP) for the Samsung Note10 and Note10+ are now available at InvisibleShield.com and Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint retail locations nationwide. InvisibleShield Ultra Clear ($29.99 SRP) for the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ will be available at InvisibleShield.com and Best Buy, Walmart and Sam’s Club retail locations nationwide later this month.

InvisibleShield backs its screen protectors with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the InvisibleShield if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device1. With more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide, InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S.2 and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1 Shipping and handling fees apply. See ZAGG.com for details.

2 Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Cell Phone Screen Protection, Based on Dollars and Units, Jan. 2016- Mar. 2019.

InvisibleShield, the InvisibleShield logo, ZAGG, VisionGuard, and Ion Matrix are trademarks of ZAGG IP Holding Co., Inc. Samsung, S10e, S10 and S10+ are trademarks of Samsung. Eyesafe is a trademark of Healthe LLC. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About InvisibleShield

InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling industry standard and category creator for screen protection with more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide. Committed to empowering consumers to fearlessly enjoy their devices, InvisibleShield provides premium, lifetime protection against scratched, cracked and shattered screens through its military-grade solutions. InvisibleShield is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. InvisibleShield products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy®, Verizon®, AT&T®, T-Mobile®, Sprint®, Walmart®, Target®, and Amazon.com ®. Visit InvisibleShield.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s websites at ZAGG.com , mophie.com , Gear4.com , and BestHALO.com .

Contacts

Media:

The Brand Amp

Christina Rotar

949-438-1109

christina@thebrandamp.com

Company:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com





InvisibleShield Ultra VisionGuard for the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ InvisibleShield Ultra VisionGuard brings next-level protection to Samsung’s latest smartphones by protecting users’ vision from high energy visible blue light.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.