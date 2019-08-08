WeConvene And Priceline Announce A Platform Collaboration, Delivering Integrated Travel Deals And Booking Solutions To WeConvene’s Event Management Clients

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeConvene and Priceline, a member of Booking Holdings Inc. are pleased to announce a platform collaboration to integrate Priceline’s best-in-class travel deals and booking solutions with WeConvene’s capital markets event management platform.



Integrating Priceline’s technology into WeConvene’s industry-leading investor access platform gives event hosts on WeConvene the ability to seamlessly access, search and book travel and accommodation when they are planning their investor access events. In this newly connected ecosystem buy-side, sell-side and corporate IR users will be able to manage all of the logistics involved in an investor access event in one place on one platform thereby eliminating the manual and highly repetitive workflows so commonly used today.

”We are truly excited to be collaborating with Priceline. Providing an integrated travel and accommodation solution from the world’s largest travel platform within the WeConvene event management platform is an exciting step in our journey to be world’s largest event management platform for investor access.” commented Radek Barnert, CEO at WeConvene. “This partnership and integration will deliver greater efficiencies for our clients by unifying logistics elements within our scheduling and itinerary management workflows.”

"We chose to work with WeConvene because we value their approach to investor communications and meeting planning, by enabling multiple important IR processes on a single platform," said, Rob Maur, Priceline Partner Network, Vice President of Business Development. "Investor meetings regularly involve travel. We intend to work with WeConvene to simplify that process by incorporating Priceline's best-in-class booking technology and connecting their platform to our worldwide source of inventory."

About PPN/Priceline

Priceline Partner Network (PPN), a subsidiary of Priceline, and part of the Priceline Group, provides best-in-class travel deals and booking engine solutions to thousands of partners throughout the world. PPN provides partners such as online travel agencies, airlines, wholesalers and loyalty programs, with access to extensive hotel, car and flight inventory through a cutting-edge white label booking engine solution, with the ability to customize to meet unique branding needs and requirements. The company also offers customizable API solutions for seamless integration into partner sites directly

About WeConvene

WeConvene is a platform for the capital markets community focused on making the creation, distribution, marketing and execution of meetings between Analysts, Corporates, Investors, IR firms, Expert Networks and Investment Banks - efficient, easy and economically viable.

Media Contact

Matt Hall matt@weconvene.com







