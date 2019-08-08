Tricolor Named Finalist for Best Consumer Lending Platform and Excellence in Financial Inclusion for Finovate Awards

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricolor , the nation’s largest used vehicle retailer focusing on the sale and financing of vehicles to the Hispanic consumer, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the Best Consumer Lending Platform and Excellence in Financial Inclusion categories for the Finovate Awards. The awards highlight today’s most innovative financial technology brands.



“It’s an honor to be recognized alongside these exceptional financial technology brands,” said Tricolor CEO Daniel Chu. “Our mission is to help underserved customers access affordable financing on a high-quality vehicle and ultimately provide a path to mainstream financing. Tricolor being named within these categories is an important validation of our technology, approach and success to date.”

Tricolor leverages advanced data analytics and AI technologies to deliver high quality used vehicles at affordable loan rates for low income, credit invisible Hispanics. It has been named a finalist alongside SoFi, HSBC, Webster Banks, Kasasa, and Salary Finance in the Best Consumer Lending Platform category for the exceptional quality of its offering.

The company has also been named a finalist in the Excellence in Financial Inclusion category alongside HSBC, Oportun, Juvo, and Neener Analytics for its success in executing against this mission. Since its founding in 2007, has served nearly 50,000 customers and disbursed nearly $1 billion in affordable auto loans by using its proprietary model to segment risk.

Category winners will be named on September 24, 2019 at The Edison Ballroom in New York City. For more information about Tricolor, please visit tricolor.com.

About Tricolor

Tricolor is a mission-driven company which sells and finances high quality, certified used motor vehicles through its premium brands, Tricolor Auto Group in Texas and Ganas Auto Group in California, utilizing advanced data analytics and technology to advance financial inclusion to a highly underserved market and offer responsible, affordable, credit-building auto loans to individuals with no or limited credit history.

Headquartered in Dallas, Tricolor and its affiliate Ganas Auto Group operate 36 retail dealerships across 12 markets in Texas and California, as well as a shared services center in Guadalajara, Mexico.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Stephanie Hicks

Cosmo PR for Tricolor

(805) 295-9455

stephanie@cosmo-pr.com



