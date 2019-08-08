Marijuana Company of America Announces Virtual Launch Party of Cannabis Delivery Service VivaBuds

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (“MCOA” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, today announced the virtual launch party of its premium cannabis delivery service, VivaBuds, which will initially deliver to the San Fernando Valley, located in Los Angeles, California.



In April, Marijuana Company of America announced it had acquired a 20% ownership interest in Natural Plant Extract of California (“NPE”) to establish a joint venture to create VivaBuds. VivaBuds will hold its virtual launch party on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. PT via the following link: www.VivaBuds.live .

VivaBuds’ virtual launch party will feature prominent members of the MCOA and NPE management teams, a tour of the live VivaBuds website, swag giveaways ( www.VivaBudsSwag.com ) , and other important information regarding how to become one of the first customers to receive orders.

“Our Company is enthusiastic about providing customers with the opportunity to participate in the VivaBuds virtual launch party Friday evening,” said Mr. Don Steinberg, CEO of MCOA. “VivaBuds will offer our customers low-cost premium cannabis, fast delivery times, and quality customer service. California’s cannabis delivery regulations, which were implemented earlier this year, introduced a new burgeoning market that VivaBuds will not only benefit from, but also help set the industry standard by contributing to California’s cannabis revenue surge.”

For more information, please visit the VivaBuds website at www.VivaBuds.com . The VivaBuds mobile application is currently live on Google Play and available for download on all Android devices.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name “hempSMART™”, that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreational use; (4) fully licensed and compliant non-storefront retail delivery of Cannabis products in California through its VivaBuds brand; and, (5) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About Natural Plant Extracts of California

NPE is a fully licensed cannabis manufacturing, distribution and non-store front retail delivery. The Company has secured its licenses with the state of California and city of Lynwood, CA. For more information about the Company, please visit its website at https://nldistribution.com .



The owners and founders of NPE are marijuana industry veterans with decades of experience in establishing retail, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis in California, including obtaining the first retail dispensary license in Los Angeles, CA.

Legal Status of Cannabis

While legalized in California for recreational and medicinal use, cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) and illegal under the federal law.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

Contact:

ir@marijuanacompanyofamerica.com

888-777-4362



Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkWire (NNW)

New York, NY

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

For more information, please visit the Company’s websites at:

MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com

hempSMART.com

NetworkNewsWire/MCOA



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.