Perimeter Security Global Market Reach $224.89 Billion With 13.0% CAGR Forecast To 2023

Global Perimeter Security market is expected to grow from $95.26 billion in 2016 to reach $224.89 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 13.0%. Factors such as rising number of perimeter intrusions, increasing urban infrastructure across the globe, strict government rules and rising technological advancement in perimeter security are fueling the market growth. However, high investment cost & maintenance requirements, lack of technical expertise and awareness are restricting the market. In addition, development of next-generation integrated systems provides ample of opportunities for the market growth.

Perimeter security as systems and technologies protect people and assets within a facility and its grounds by blocking unauthorised physical intrusions across the perimeter. Perimeter security systems use covert technology to create an unseen wall of protection around property, ready to alert to the presence of an intruder at the very earliest opportunity. In the future, perimeter security could become part of a connected technology system, which is able to profile specific locations, and match the skills and competencies of manpower required for each area.

Residential, Educational, and Religious Buildings segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR attributed to the rate of theft and robbery is rising globally, security is becoming a main concern for individuals and residential complexes, such as private residential buildings. Such concerns are increasing the command for security solutions, which include biometrics-based electronic locks and sensor-based intruder alarm systems. Thus, the growing need for safety and security of people, and the personal belongings is driving the growth of this market.

Some of the key players in global Perimeter Security market include Anixter International, Axis Communications AB, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Senstar Corporation, Puretech Systems, Inc., Cias Elettronica, Fiber Sensys, Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems, Southwest Microwave, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Bosch Security Systems and Advanced perimeter systems ltd.

Components Covered:

• Systems

o Video Surveillance Systems

o Access Control Systems

o Alarms and Notification Systems

o Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

o Other Systems

• Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

End Users Covered:

• Infrastructure

• Military and Defense

• Commercial and Services

• Residential, Educational, and Religious Buildings

• Hospitality

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Government

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global Perimeter Security market has been analyzed in detail on a global as well as a regional level. The report comprises a regional analysis for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. For each of these regions, the report has included a study of the market extensively, taking the outlook, opportunities, and the latest trends into consideration.

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

....

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling

9.1 Anixter International

9.2 Axis Communications AB

9.3 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

9.4 Honeywell International Inc.

9.5 Senstar Corporation

9.6 Puretech Systems, Inc.

9.7 Cias Elettronica

9.8 Fiber Sensys, Inc.

9.9 Johnson Controls International PLC

9.10 Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems

9.11 Southwest Microwave, Inc.

9.12 United Technologies Corporation

9.13 Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

9.14 Bosch Security Systems

9.15 Advanced perimeter systems ltd

