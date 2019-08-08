Next Generation Firewall (NGFW): Worldwide Market Insights & Projections to 2025
Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 12.4%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.5 Billion by the year 2025, Large Enterprises will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.1% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$273 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$278.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Large Enterprises will reach a market size of US$244.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$562.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
