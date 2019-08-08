Bioxytran Inc. Announces Appointment of Dr. Hana Chen-Walden to Scientific Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTC: BIXT), a developmental stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of anti-necrosis drugs designed to treat hypoxia by delivering a small molecule carrying oxygen to the brain of stroke victims announced today that it has retained Dr. Hana Chen-Walden, MD, BIRA Diploma in Regulatory Affairs, to join Bioxytran’s Scientific Advisory Board to assist designing the clinical trial protocol the company’s for Bioxytran’s flagship drug, BXT-25.

Dr. Hana Chen-Walden has over 25 years of experience in clinical trial development. She worked at well-known Clinical Research Organizations (CRO)’s such as Parexel, Covalent Group, and CRC before landing a consultancy position at EuClinReg Ltc. During her entire career, she ultimately found herself positioned inside various pharmaceutical companies including large pharma such as Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceuticals and others assisting with the creation of research documents, protocols, informed consent forms, regulatory documents and regulatory submissions for clinical trials. Her achievements include clinical trial designs for many different indications that include lymphoma, cardiovascular diseases, prostate cancer, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, and multiple sclerosis. She also has experience with medical devices. Her exposure to a wide variety of indications and development projects resulted in a large network of Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s), CRO’s, and regulatory authorities. She is well versed in the field of drug development on a global scale.

“Dr. Hana Chen-Walden will be instrumental in reviewing our clinical trial protocol to ensure that we have the optimal pathway toward regulatory approval,” stated Bioxytran CEO, David Platt. “Her vast experience with different regulatory agencies, different indications, and medical devices maker her an ideal candidate to help vet our go to market strategy. We think we have a solid approach, contingent on a minimum level of financing, that allows us to achieve regulatory approval in 2 years. Dr Chen-Walden will essentially be tasked with the validation of our strategy. We also think that it’s possible that we will end up with multiple protocols in various indications which would give us numerous licensing opportunities with large pharmaceuticals. We have the genesis of a platform technology in oxygen delivery that would be disruptive to other platform technologies like the hyperbaric chamber. We are thrilled that that Dr Chen-Walden has graciously agreed to be part of our scientific advisory board.

“Bioxytran has a novel therapeutic drug candidate that is so versatile that it could be developed over a dozen different ways” said Dr. Hana Chen-Walden. ”The key to drug development in a small biotech is to finding the optimal pathway to approval. I’m excited to be part of the Bioxytran team and look forward to sharing my clinical trial development expertise across various indications. Typically, the challenge in clinical trial design is to find one pathway to approval, but in the case of BXT-25 the challenge is to find the shortest pathway to approval that gives the company the broadest possible claims. BXT-25 is an amalgamation of previously approved substances that have been sculpted into a new chemical entity. The optimal approach to developing BXT-25 could vary between being used in conjunction with a device like the MDX viewer, or being as a standalone drug used as a prophylactic similar to antibiotics for use in every single surgical procedure in the operating room. This is a ground-breaking technology and I am honored to be part of this team.”

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran Inc. is a developmental stage biotechnology company. The company is working towards a first-in-class oxygen treatment platform for victims of brain stroke trauma. The first product to proceed to testing is BXT-25, which will be evaluated as a resuscitative agent to treat strokes, especially during the all-critical first hour following a stroke. The product will also be evaluated for its efficacy in treating other brain trauma issues. BXT-25 is based on a new molecule designed to reverse hypoxia in the brain. Hypoxic brain injuries such as ischemic strokes, could be treated with BXT-25 via an intravenous injection that quickly allows the drug molecule to travel to the lungs and bind with the oxygen molecules. From the lungs the molecule mimics a red blood cell traveling to the brain. Since the molecule is 5,000 times smaller than red blood cells it can penetrate the clot and deliver the oxygen to the critical areas in the brain blocked by the clot. To learn more, visit our website: http://www.Bioxytraninc.com

Investor Relations

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law, including those related to the performance of technology described in this press release. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Known material factors that could cause Bioxytran’s actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the forward looking statements and risk factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and those risk factors set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.

