EMCORE Corporation Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Consolidated Q3 revenue of $17.2 million

Consolidated Q3 GAAP operating loss of $10.2 million and Non-GAAP operating loss of $5.1 million

GAAP pre-tax EPS from continuing operations of $(0.37) and Non-GAAP pre-tax EPS from continuing operations of $(0.18)

/EIN News/ -- ALHAMBRA, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR ), a leading provider of advanced Mixed-Signal Optics products that provide the foundation for today's leading-edge defense systems and high-speed communications network infrastructures, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Jeffrey Rittichier, EMCORE’s President and CEO remarked, “Low capital spending by the CATV service providers coupled with the China trade dispute created significant headwinds for EMCORE in Q3 which will continue into Q4.” Rittichier went on to say, “EMCORE’s Aerospace and Defense products performed well over the quarter and Raytheon is now EMCORE’s largest customer. Going forward, Aerospace and Defense will be EMCORE’s largest business.”

Financial Highlights - Fiscal Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Financial Highlights For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenue $ 17,219 $ 21,745 $ 17,717 GAAP Gross Profit $ 3,704 $ 5,809 $ 1,198 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 3,838 $ 5,932 $ 1,298 GAAP Operating loss $ (10,213 ) $ (5,507 ) $ (7,954 ) Non-GAAP Operating (loss) income $ (5,120 ) $ (2,196 ) $ (6,926 ) GAAP pre-tax loss $ (10,463 ) $ (4,979 ) $ (8,414 ) Non-GAAP pre-tax (loss) income $ (5,021 ) $ (1,972 ) $ (6,710 ) GAAP pre-tax EPS - per diluted share $ (0.37 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.31 ) Non-GAAP pre-tax EPS - per diluted share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.26 )

Financial Statement Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019:

Consolidated revenue was $17.2 million, representing a 20.8% decrease from the prior quarter

Consolidated GAAP gross margin was 21.5%, representing a decrease from 26.7% in the prior quarter

Consolidated Non-GAAP gross margin was 22.3%, representing a decrease from 27.3% in the prior quarter

Consolidated GAAP operating margin was (59.3)%, representing a decrease from (25.3)% in the prior quarter

Consolidated Non-GAAP operating margin was (29.7)%, representing a decrease from (10.1)% in the prior quarter

GAAP diluted pre-tax EPS was $(0.37), representing a decrease from $(0.18) in the prior quarter

Non-GAAP diluted pre-tax EPS was $(0.18), representing a decrease from $(0.07) in the prior quarter

Cash and cash equivalents were $20.5 million at the end of the quarter, a decrease of $30.1 million when compared to the end of the prior quarter

Business Outlook

The Company expects revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter ending September 30, 2019 to be in the range of $22 to $24 million.

Conference Call

The Company will discuss its financial results on August 8, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT). The call will be available by dialing 800-367-2403. For international callers, please dial +1 334-777-6978. The conference passcode number is 2766905. The call will be webcast live via the Company's website at http://investor.emcore.com/events.cfm . A webcast will be available for replay beginning Thursday, August 8, 2019 for at least 90 days following the conclusion of the call on the Company's website.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced Mixed-Signal Optics products that provide the foundation for today’s leading-edge defense systems and high-speed communication network infrastructures. Our optical chips, components, subsystems and systems enable broadband and wireless providers to continually enhance their network capacity, speed and coverage to advance the free flow of information that empowers the lives of millions of people daily. The Mixed-Signal Optics technology at the heart of our broadband transmission products is shared with our fiber optic gyros and military communications links to provide the aerospace and defense markets state-of-the-art systems that keep us safe in an increasingly unpredictable world. EMCORE’s performance-leading optical components and systems serve a broad array of applications including cable television, fiber-to-the-premise networks, telecommunications, data centers, wireless infrastructure, satellite RF fiber links, navigation systems and military communications. EMCORE has fully vertically-integrated manufacturing capability through its world-class Indium Phosphide (InP) wafer fabrication facility at our headquarters in Alhambra, California and is ISO 9001 certified in Alhambra and at our facility in Beijing, China. For further information about EMCORE, visit http://www.emcore.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating income (loss), operating margin percentage, pre-tax EPS and pre-tax income (loss) as a supplemental measure to U.S. GAAP gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating income (loss), operating margin percentage, pre-tax EPS and pre-tax income (loss) regarding our operational performance. These financial measures exclude the impact of certain items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating results; therefore, they have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP pre-tax income (loss) to GAAP income (loss), which identifies the items excluded from the non-GAAP measures, are provided in the table below titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

We believe that these additional non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance. We also use these financial measures internally to evaluate our operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods. In addition, financial analysts that follow us may focus on and publish both historical results and future projections based on our non-GAAP financial measures. We also believe that it is in the best interests of our investors to provide this non-GAAP information.

While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be reported by all of our competitors and they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to U.S. GAAP and by providing a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for U.S. GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and our disclosures of these measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, projections about our future results included in our Exchange Act reports, statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “can”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “will”, and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters such as the development of new products, enhancements or technologies, sales levels, expense levels and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. We caution that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of our business or our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: (a) the rapidly evolving markets for the Company's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; (b) the Company's historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; (c) delays and other difficulties in commercializing new products; (d) the failure of new products: (i) to perform as expected without material defects, (ii) to be manufactured at acceptable volumes, yields, and cost, (iii) to be qualified and accepted by our customers, and (iv) to successfully compete with products offered by our competitors; (e) uncertainties concerning the availability and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components that we do not make internally; (f) actions by competitors; and (g) other risks and uncertainties discussed under Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, as updated by our subsequent periodic reports.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. While these statements represent our judgment on what the future may hold, and we believe these judgments are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and subsequent facts or circumstances may contradict, obviate, undermine, or otherwise fail to support or substantiate such statements. We caution you not to rely on these statements without also considering the risks and uncertainties associated with these statements and our business that are addressed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that are available on the SEC’s web site located at www.sec.gov , including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Certain information included in this press release may supersede or supplement forward-looking statements in our other Exchange Act reports filed with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by applicable law or regulation.





EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenue $ 17,219 $ 21,745 $ 17,717 $ 62,965 $ 60,376 Cost of revenue 13,515 15,936 16,519 47,644 46,317 Gross profit 3,704 5,809 1,198 15,321 14,059 Operating expense: Selling, general, and administrative 9,288 6,996 5,237 23,877 15,700 Research and development 4,629 4,360 3,915 13,008 11,015 Loss from change in estimate on ARO obligation — (40 ) — (40 ) — (Gain) loss on sale of assets — — — — 39 Total operating expense 13,917 11,316 9,152 36,845 26,754 Operating loss (10,213 ) (5,507 ) (7,954 ) (21,524 ) (12,695 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 99 224 216 590 490 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (349 ) 304 (676 ) (31 ) 136 Other income — — — — — Total other income (expense) (250 ) 528 (460 ) 559 626 Loss before income tax (expense) benefit (10,463 ) (4,979 ) (8,414 ) (20,965 ) (12,069 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (14 ) (15 ) — (44 ) 502 Net (loss) income $ (10,477 ) $ (4,994 ) $ (8,414 ) $ (21,009 ) $ (11,567 ) Per share data: Net loss per basic and diluted share $ (0.37 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted-average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding 28,005 27,652 27,387 27,730 27,204





EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

As of June 30, 2019 As of September 30, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,503 $ 63,117 Restricted cash 158 78 Accounts receivable, net 18,451 19,275 Inventory 31,123 20,850 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,169 12,730 Total current assets 87,404 116,050 Property, plant, and equipment, net 37,231 18,216 Goodwill 798 — Other intangible assets, net 250 — Non-current inventory 912 1,433 Other non-current assets, net 61 199 Total assets $ 126,656 $ 135,898 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,615 $ 12,997 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,462 14,205 Total current liabilities 34,077 27,202 Asset retirement obligations 1,850 1,809 Other long-term liabilities 122 82 Total liabilities 36,049 29,093 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 738,841 734,066 Treasury stock (47,721 ) (47,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 921 885 Accumulated deficit (601,434 ) (580,425 ) Total shareholders’ equity 90,607 106,805 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 126,656 $ 135,898





We have provided a reconciliation of our non-GAAP pre-tax income (loss) financial measure to its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure as indicated in the table below:

EMCORE Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 US GAAP net loss $ (10,477 ) $ (4,994 ) $ (8,414 ) $ (21,009 ) $ (11,567 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 14 15 — 44 (502 ) Other income — — — — — Foreign exchange (gain) loss 349 (304 ) 676 31 (136 ) Total other income & tax related adjustments 363 (289 ) 676 75 (638 ) Stock based compensation expense - R&D 189 139 157 483 461 Stock based compensation expense - SG&A 367 473 625 999 1,915 Litigation, acquisition and strategic planning related expenses 521 2,635 127 5,827 593 Legal fees and interest related to Arbitration Award 3,745 — — 3,745 — Severance and restructuring charges — (19 ) 19 38 747 Severance associated with acquired business 137 — — 137 — Loss (gain) from change in estimate on ARO obligation — (40 ) — (40 ) — (Gain) loss on sale of assets — — — — 39 Total operating expense adjustments 4,959 3,188 928 11,189 3,755 ARO accretion 13 14 17 41 50 Stock based compensation expense - COGS 121 109 83 341 337 Total COGS adjustments 134 123 100 382 387 Non-GAAP pre-tax (loss) income $ (5,021 ) $ (1,972 ) $ (6,710 ) $ (9,363 ) $ (8,063 ) GAAP EPS - per diluted share $ (0.37 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (0.43 ) Other income and tax related adjustments 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.02 0.00 (0.02 ) Operating expense adjustments 0.18 0.12 0.03 0.40 0.14 COGS adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 Non-GAAP pre-tax EPS - per diluted share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.30 ) GAAP Gross Margin Percentage 21.5 % 26.7 % 6.8 % 24.3 % 23.3 % Non GAAP Gross Margin Percentage 22.3 % 27.3 % 7.3 % 24.9 % 23.9 % GAAP Operating Margin Percentage (59.3 )% (25.3 )% (44.9 )% (34.2 )% (21.0 )% Non GAAP Operating Margin Percentage (29.7 )% (10.1 )% (39.1 )% (15.8 )% (14.2 )%



Stock-based compensation expense

The effect of recording stock-based compensation expense was as follows:

Stock-based Compensation Expense For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Cost of revenue $ 121 $ 109 $ 83 $ 341 $ 337 Selling, general, and administrative 367 473 625 999 1,915 Research and development 189 139 157 483 461 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 677 $ 721 $ 865 $ 1,823 $ 2,713

Contact:

EMCORE Corporation

Mark Gordon

(626) 293-3400

investor@emcore.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion or Michael Funari

(617) 542-6180

investor@emcore.com



