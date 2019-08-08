There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,444 in the last 365 days.

KP Tissue Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Sequential results improving

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q2 2019 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, and White Swan) and the Away-From-Home market, and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 15.4% interest in KPLP.

KPLP Q2 2019 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased by 7.9% to $365.7 million in Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased sequentially to $31.5 million from $23.6 million in Q1 2019, or 33.5%, and increased by $0.9 million from $30.6 million in Q2 2018
  • Pulp costs moderated and were similar to the prior year quarter
  • TAD Sherbrooke Project progressing on time and on budget
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 15, 2019         

﻿“We had a solid second quarter with significant progress over the first quarter in both the Consumer and Away-from-Home segments. The benefits of our Operational Excellence program started to take effect and there was a year-over-year benefit from our pricing actions. We are encouraged by the sequential improvement in the performance of our Away-from-Home business as the initiatives we have put in place are starting to create a positive impact,” indicated Dino Bianco, KP Tissue CEO.

“The TAD Sherbrooke project is progressing according to plan, on-time and on-budget. With our Operational Excellence program, we are improving operating efficiencies and creating a common culture for developing standard approaches across the supply chain. As for our trademark products, we are committed to enhancing our leadership position in Canada and will intensify our marketing programs and innovations going forward. 

Looking ahead, we anticipate a stabilization of input costs and incremental benefits from the Operational Excellence initiatives as we continue to invest in the business to reinforce our long-term position,” concluded Mr. Bianco.

Outlook
KPLP will continue to benefit from the Consumer Canada price increase implemented in Q4 2018, along with the Consumer US and Away-From-Home price increases announced in 2019. These price increases combined with cost reduction initiatives and more moderate input costs are expected to more than offset the unfavourable impacts of foreign exchange fluctuations and capacity related challenges. For Q3 2019, Adjusted EBITDA is forecast to show improvement compared to both Q2 2019 and Q3 2018.

KPLP Q2 2019 Financial Results
Revenue was $365.7 million in Q2 2019 compared to $338.8 million in Q2 2018, an increase of $26.9 million or 7.9%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the Consumer Canada price increase implemented in Q4 2018, price increases in the AFH segment and the benefit of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. sales.

Cost of sales was $325.8 million in Q2 2019 compared to $303.6 million in Q2 2018, an increase of $22.2 million or 7.3%. Manufacturing costs increased primarily due to the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, increased costs resulting from capacity related challenges and maintenance, while pulp costs were relatively neutral and the operational transformation initiatives had a favourable impact in the quarter. Freight costs increased primarily due to the geographic mix of sales, partially offset by lower carrier rates. Warehousing costs increased related primarily to additional warehousing space. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales were 89.1% in Q2 2019 compared to 89.6% in Q2 2018.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $25.4 million in Q2 2019 compared to $20.1 million in Q2 2018, an increase of $5.3 million or 26.3%. The increase was primarily due to increased costs in selling and administration including compensation, higher advertising and promotion expenses, and the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 6.9% in Q2 2019 compared to 5.9% in Q2 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $31.5 million in Q2 2019 compared to $30.6 million in Q2 2018, an increase of $0.9 million. The higher Adjusted EBITDA resulted primarily from the Consumer Canada and AFH price increases, partially offset by unfavourable sales mix, higher cost of sales as discussed above and higher SG&A costs.

Net income was $0.9 million in Q2 2019 compared to $1.6 million in Q2 2018, a decrease of $0.7 million. The decrease was primarily due to an unfavourable change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability of $3.5 million, lower operating income of $0.8 million, and higher income tax expense of $0.6 million partially offset by a decrease in interest expense of $2.4 million, and a positive foreign exchange difference of $1.9 million.

Total liquidity, representing cash and cash equivalents and availability under the credit line within covenant limitations, was $115.5 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $167.5 million as of March 31, 2019. The June 30, 2019 balance includes $86.1 million of cash and cash equivalents held by KPSI and committed to the TAD Sherbrooke Project.

KPLP has concluded a new land lease with the National Capital Commission for its Gatineau tissue plant that commences in March, 2028 and permits KPLP to secure the site until March, 2053.

KPT Q2 2019 Financial Results
KPT had a net loss of $2.6 million in Q2 2019. Included in the net loss was $0.1 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net income, depreciation expense of $1.4 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax expense of $1.4 million.

Dividends on Common Shares                                                     
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2019.

Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

Second Quarter Results Conference Call Information
KPT will hold its second quarter conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone:  1-877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, August 15, 2019 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 2578938.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, August 15, 2019.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 15.4% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)
KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America.  For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-IFRS Measures
This press release uses certain non-IFRS financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning with Q4 2015 in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), we have referenced Adjusted EBITDA as a non-IFRS financial measure. This term replaces the previously referenced non-IFRS financial measure EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with IFRS. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) one-time consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, and (xii) M&A related costs. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the projected capacity of the TAD Sherbrooke Project, the anticipated benefits of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the expected dates for commencement of construction and production of the TAD Sherbrooke Project. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or KPLP. Although KPT and KPLP believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2019 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP’s future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.  

Many factors could cause KPLP’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in KPLP), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to KPLP’s Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 8, 2019 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: Kruger Inc.’s influence over KPLP; KPLP’s reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; operational risks; Gatineau Plant land lease; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP’s inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP’s brands; KPLP’s sales being less than anticipated; KPLP’s failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP’s obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP’s entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP’s dependence on key personnel; KPLP’s inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP’s loss of key suppliers; KPLP’s failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP’s reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP’s cash flow; KPLP’s pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP’s cost structure and KPLP’s ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP’s inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; and trade.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

INFORMATION:

Francois Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@KPTissueinc.com

 
Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
      
        Restated     Restated  
  June 30, 2019     December 31, 2018     January 1, 2018  
  $     $     $  
Assets                
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   125,351       169,884       8,837  
Trade and other receivables    132,249       127,633       113,194  
Receivables from related parties   -        172       85  
Current portion of advances to partners   268       -        1,928  
Inventories    206,446       202,916       192,394  
Income tax recoverable    293       362       522  
Prepaid expenses    12,415       4,065       5,509  
    477,022       505,032       322,469  
Non-current assets                
Advances to partners   -        1,704       4,489  
Property, plant and equipment    807,094       786,022       761,610  
Right-of-use assets   88,579       94,247       99,174  
Other long-term assets    6,359       10       6,331  
Goodwill   160,939       160,939       160,939  
Intangible assets    15,526       14,924       15,327  
Deferred income taxes    33,283       33,440       26,092  
Total assets   1,588,802       1,596,318       1,396,431  
Liabilities                
Current liabilities                
Bank indebtedness   9,916       -        9,051  
Trade and other payables    217,281       238,856       190,698  
Payables to related parties   4,746       5,620       2,596  
Income tax payable   327       80       498  
Distributions payable    11,032       10,723       10,382  
Current portion of provisions    261       292       333  
Current portion of long-term debt    9,255       13,939       190,947  
Current portion of lease liabilities   15,719       16,178       15,169  
    268,537       285,688       419,674  
Non-current liabilities                
Long-term debt    596,663       563,955       225,368  
Lease liabilities   93,817       98,952       104,888  
Provisions    5,755       5,398       5,973  
Pensions    155,612       104,939       119,558  
Post-retirement benefits    60,814       54,051       60,457  
Liabilities to non-unitholders   1,181,198       1,112,983       935,918  
Current portion of Partnership units liability    6,187       -        1,928  
Long-term portion of Partnership units liability    113,431       116,524       158,381  
Total Partnership units liability    119,618       116,524       160,309  
Total liabilities   1,300,816       1,229,507       1,096,227  
Equity                
Partnership units   391,602       376,274       356,240  
Deficit   (184,142 )     (102,502 )     (123,123 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   80,526       93,039       67,087  
Total equity   287,986       366,811       300,204  
Total equity and liabilities   1,588,802       1,596,318       1,396,431  


Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
 
  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2019 		    Restated
3-month
period ended
July 1, 2018 		    6-month
period ended
June 30, 2019 		     Restated
6-month
period ended
July 1, 2018 		 
  $     $     $     $  
                       
Revenue    365,674       338,773       716,651       662,508  
                       
Expenses                      
Cost of sales    325,723       303,605       645,831       589,657  
Selling, general and administrative expenses    25,370       20,048       47,426       42,982  
(Gain) loss on sale of non-financial assets   6       7       6       (208 )
Restructuring costs, net   232       1       297       1  
                       
Operating income   14,343       15,112       23,091       30,076  
                       
Interest expense   11,433       13,837       22,730       26,486  
Other (income) expense    864       (779 )     1,713       1,009  
                       
Income (loss) before income taxes   2,046       2,054       (1,352 )     2,581  
                       
Income taxes    1,114       410       928       (640 )
                       
Net income (loss) for the period   932       1,644       (2,280 )     3,221  
                       
Other comprehensive income (loss)                      
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):                      
Remeasurements of pensions   (52,439 )     865       (50,412 )     17,671  
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits   (4,201 )     (216 )     (6,331 )     422  
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss):                      
Cumulative translation adjustment   (6,123 )     6,066       (12,513 )     14,910  
                       
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period   (62,763 )     6,715       (69,256 )     33,003  
                       
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period   (61,831 )     8,359       (71,536 )     36,224  


Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
  
  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2019 		    Restated
3-month
period ended
July 1, 2018 		    6-month
period ended
June 30, 2019 		    Restated
6-month
period ended
July 1, 2018 		 
  $     $     $     $  
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities                      
Net income (loss) for the period   932       1,644       (2,280 )     3,221  
Items not affecting cash                      
Depreciation   14,516       15,048       28,896       30,246  
Amortization    370       438       732       733  
Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment   -        -        (5 )     434  
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability   1,547       (1,962 )     3,094       716  
Foreign exchange loss (gain)   (960 )     898       (1,658 )     657  
Change in fair value of derivatives   277       285       277       (364 )
Interest expense   11,433       13,837       22,730       26,486  
Pension and post-retirement benefits   2,756       3,575       5,201       6,919  
Provisions    503       13       673       61  
Income taxes   1,114       410       928       (640 )
Loss (gain) on sale of non-financial assets   6       7       6       (208 )
Total items not affecting cash   31,562       32,549       60,874       65,040  
Net change in non-cash working capital    7,819       (4,279 )     (44,806 )     (40,900 )
Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans   (4,041 )     (4,152 )     (7,153 )     (8,139 )
Provisions paid   (407 )     (206 )     (472 )     (247 )
Income tax payments   (1,338 )     (997 )     (1,597 )     (1,349 )
Net cash from operating activities   34,527       24,559       4,566       17,626  
                       
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities                      
Purchases of property, plant and equipment    (6,759 )     (12,600 )     (12,280 )     (28,318 )
Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the TAD2 project   (31,092 )     -        (42,208 )     -   
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD2 project   (769 )     -        (1,453 )     -   
Government assistance received   -        11       -        11  
Purchases of software   (116 )     (1,025 )     (1,334 )     (1,025 )
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment   -        (7 )     5       324  
Net cash used in investing activities   (38,736 )     (13,621 )     (57,270 )     (29,008 )
                       
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities                      
Proceeds from long-term debt   10,411       157,063       35,188       195,113  
Repayment of long-term debt   (6,032 )     (126,823 )     (7,286 )     (127,108 )
Payment of deferred financing fees   (67 )     (3,685 )     (353 )     (3,917 )
Payment of lease liabilities   (4,041 )     (3,819 )     (8,266 )     (7,538 )
Interest paid on long-term debt   (11,359 )     (13,636 )     (13,947 )     (16,876 )
Distributions and advances paid, net   (3,574 )     (5,740 )     (5,544 )     (12,765 )
Net cash from financing activities   (14,662 )     3,360       (208 )     26,909  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency   (699 )     157       (1,537 )     479  
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period   (19,570 )     14,455       (54,449 )     16,006  
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period   135,005       1,337       169,884       (214 )
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period   115,435       15,792       115,435       15,792  


Kruger Products L.P. 
Segment and Geographic Results 
(thousands of Canadian dollars) 
 
  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2019 		    Restated
 3-month
period ended
July 1, 2018 		    6-month
period ended
June 30, 2019 		    Restated
 6-month
period ended
July 1, 2018 		 
  $     $     $     $  
                       
Segment Information                      
                       
Segment Revenue                      
Consumer   299,663       279,190       595,848       549,400  
AFH   66,011       59,583       120,803       113,108  
Total segment revenue   365,674       338,773       716,651       662,508  
                       
Segment Adjusted EBITDA                      
Consumer   35,354       34,303       65,446       65,370  
AFH   (3,045 )     (2,376 )     (9,629 )     (2,126 )
Other   (820 )     (1,321 )     (778 )     (1,962 )
Total segment Adjusted EBITDA   31,489       30,606       55,039       61,282  
                       
Reconciliation to Net Income (Loss):                      
Depreciation and amortization   14,886       15,487       29,628       30,979  
Interest expense   11,433       13,837       22,730       26,486  
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability   1,547       (1,962 )     3,094       716  
Change in fair value of derivatives   277       285       277       (364 )
(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment   -       -       (5 )     434  
(Gain) loss on sale of non-financial assets   6       7       6       (208 )
Restructuring costs, net   232       -       297       1  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss   (960 )     898       (1,658 )     657  
One-time consulting costs related to operational                      
transformation initiatives   1,283       -       1,283       -  
M&A related costs   739       -       739       -  
Income (loss) before income taxes   2,046       2,054       (1,352 )     2,581  
Income taxes   1,114       410       928       (640 )
Net income (loss)   932       1,644       (2,280 )     3,221  
                       
Geographic Revenue                      
Canada   208,163       202,884       405,579       391,537  
U.S.   132,063       115,808       259,576       231,360  
Mexico   25,448       20,081       51,496       39,611  
Total revenue   365,674       338,773       716,651       662,508  


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
      
        Restated     Restated  
  June 30, 2019     December 31, 2018     January 1, 2018  
  $     $     $  
Assets                
                 
Current assets                
Distributions receivable   1,714       1,694       1,658  
Receivable from Partnership   312       269       -   
Income tax recoverable   225       230       826  
    2,251       2,193       2,484  
Non-current assets                
Investment in associate   82,674       99,421       94,952  
Total assets   84,925       101,614       97,436  
                 
Liabilities                
                 
Current liabilities                
Dividend payable   1,714       1,694       1,658  
Payable to Partnership   -        -        52  
Current portion of advances from Partnership   268       -        309  
    1,982       1,694       2,019  
Non-current liabilities                
Advances from Partnership   -        269       731  
Deferred income taxes    3,156       3,634       515  
Total liabilities   5,138       5,597       3,265  
                 
Equity                
Common shares   18,114       17,090       15,014  
Contributed surplus    144,819       144,819       144,819  
Deficit   (97,411 )     (82,269 )     (77,706 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   14,265       16,377       12,044  
Total equity   79,787       96,017       94,171  
Total liabilities and equity   84,925       101,614       97,436  


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
 
  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2019 		    3-month
period ended
July 1, 2018 		    6-month
period ended
June 30, 2019 		    6-month
period ended
July 1, 2018 		 
  $     $     $     $  
                       
Equity loss   (1,288 )     (1,195 )     (3,237 )     (2,397 )
                       
Dilution gain    142       46       231       89  
Loss before income taxes   (1,146 )     (1,149 )     (3,006 )     (2,308 )
Income taxes   1,437       180       1,529       (141 )
                       
Net loss for the period   (2,583 )     (1,329 )     (4,535 )     (2,167 )
                       
Other comprehensive income (loss)                      
net of tax expense (recovery)                      
Items that will not be reclassified to net loss:                      
Remeasurements of pensions    (6,827 )     116       (6,550 )     2,448  
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits    (390 )     (30 )     (586 )     59  
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss:                      
Cumulative translation adjustment    (1,012 )     1,033       (2,112 )     2,505  
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period   (8,229 )     1,119       (9,248 )     5,012  
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period   (10,812 )     (210 )     (13,783 )     2,845  
Basic loss per share   (0.27 )     (0.14 )     (0.48 )     (0.23 )
Weighted average number of shares outstanding   9,515,910       9,291,212       9,490,276       9,268,192  


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
 
  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2019 		    3-month
period ended
July 1, 2018 		    6-month
period ended
June 30, 2019 		    6-month
period ended
July 1, 2018 		 
  $     $     $     $  
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities                      
Net loss for the periods   (2,583 )     (1,329 )     (4,535 )     (2,167 )
Items not affecting cash                      
Equity loss   1,288       1,195       3,237       2,397  
Dilution gain    (142 )     (46 )     (231 )     (89 )
Income taxes   1,437       180       1,529       (141 )
Total items not affecting cash   2,583       1,329       4,535       2,167  
Tax payments   -       (30 )     -       (274 )
Advances received   -       30       -       274  
Net cash from (used in) operating activities   -       -       -       -  
                       
Cash flows from investing activites                      
Partnership unit distrib﻿utions received   1,279       1,157       2,427       2,301  
Net cash from investing activities   1,279       1,157       2,427       2,301  
                       
Cash flows used in financing activities                      
Dividends paid   (1,279 )     (1,157 )     (2,427 )     (2,301 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (1,279 )     (1,157 )     (2,427 )     (2,301 )
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period   -       -       -       -  
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period   -       -       -       -  
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period   -       -       -       -  

Primary Logo

