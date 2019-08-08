KP Tissue Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Sequential results improving

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q2 2019 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, and White Swan) and the Away-From-Home market, and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 15.4% interest in KPLP.



KPLP Q2 2019 Business and Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by 7.9% to $365.7 million in Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018

Adjusted EBITDA increased sequentially to $31.5 million from $23.6 million in Q1 2019, or 33.5%, and increased by $0.9 million from $30.6 million in Q2 2018

Pulp costs moderated and were similar to the prior year quarter

TAD Sherbrooke Project progressing on time and on budget

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 15, 2019

﻿“We had a solid second quarter with significant progress over the first quarter in both the Consumer and Away-from-Home segments. The benefits of our Operational Excellence program started to take effect and there was a year-over-year benefit from our pricing actions. We are encouraged by the sequential improvement in the performance of our Away-from-Home business as the initiatives we have put in place are starting to create a positive impact,” indicated Dino Bianco, KP Tissue CEO.

“The TAD Sherbrooke project is progressing according to plan, on-time and on-budget. With our Operational Excellence program, we are improving operating efficiencies and creating a common culture for developing standard approaches across the supply chain. As for our trademark products, we are committed to enhancing our leadership position in Canada and will intensify our marketing programs and innovations going forward.

Looking ahead, we anticipate a stabilization of input costs and incremental benefits from the Operational Excellence initiatives as we continue to invest in the business to reinforce our long-term position,” concluded Mr. Bianco.

Outlook

KPLP will continue to benefit from the Consumer Canada price increase implemented in Q4 2018, along with the Consumer US and Away-From-Home price increases announced in 2019. These price increases combined with cost reduction initiatives and more moderate input costs are expected to more than offset the unfavourable impacts of foreign exchange fluctuations and capacity related challenges. For Q3 2019, Adjusted EBITDA is forecast to show improvement compared to both Q2 2019 and Q3 2018.

KPLP Q2 2019 Financial Results

Revenue was $365.7 million in Q2 2019 compared to $338.8 million in Q2 2018, an increase of $26.9 million or 7.9%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the Consumer Canada price increase implemented in Q4 2018, price increases in the AFH segment and the benefit of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. sales.

Cost of sales was $325.8 million in Q2 2019 compared to $303.6 million in Q2 2018, an increase of $22.2 million or 7.3%. Manufacturing costs increased primarily due to the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, increased costs resulting from capacity related challenges and maintenance, while pulp costs were relatively neutral and the operational transformation initiatives had a favourable impact in the quarter. Freight costs increased primarily due to the geographic mix of sales, partially offset by lower carrier rates. Warehousing costs increased related primarily to additional warehousing space. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales were 89.1% in Q2 2019 compared to 89.6% in Q2 2018.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $25.4 million in Q2 2019 compared to $20.1 million in Q2 2018, an increase of $5.3 million or 26.3%. The increase was primarily due to increased costs in selling and administration including compensation, higher advertising and promotion expenses, and the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 6.9% in Q2 2019 compared to 5.9% in Q2 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $31.5 million in Q2 2019 compared to $30.6 million in Q2 2018, an increase of $0.9 million. The higher Adjusted EBITDA resulted primarily from the Consumer Canada and AFH price increases, partially offset by unfavourable sales mix, higher cost of sales as discussed above and higher SG&A costs.

Net income was $0.9 million in Q2 2019 compared to $1.6 million in Q2 2018, a decrease of $0.7 million. The decrease was primarily due to an unfavourable change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability of $3.5 million, lower operating income of $0.8 million, and higher income tax expense of $0.6 million partially offset by a decrease in interest expense of $2.4 million, and a positive foreign exchange difference of $1.9 million.



Total liquidity, representing cash and cash equivalents and availability under the credit line within covenant limitations, was $115.5 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $167.5 million as of March 31, 2019. The June 30, 2019 balance includes $86.1 million of cash and cash equivalents held by KPSI and committed to the TAD Sherbrooke Project.

KPLP has concluded a new land lease with the National Capital Commission for its Gatineau tissue plant that commences in March, 2028 and permits KPLP to secure the site until March, 2053.

KPT Q2 2019 Financial Results

KPT had a net loss of $2.6 million in Q2 2019. Included in the net loss was $0.1 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net income, depreciation expense of $1.4 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax expense of $1.4 million.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2019.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com .

Second Quarter Results Conference Call Information

KPT will hold its second quarter conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone: 1-877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com .

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, August 15, 2019 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 2578938.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, August 15, 2019.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 15.4% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com .

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release uses certain non-IFRS financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning with Q4 2015 in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), we have referenced Adjusted EBITDA as a non-IFRS financial measure. This term replaces the previously referenced non-IFRS financial measure EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with IFRS. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) one-time consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, and (xii) M&A related costs. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the projected capacity of the TAD Sherbrooke Project, the anticipated benefits of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the expected dates for commencement of construction and production of the TAD Sherbrooke Project. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or KPLP. Although KPT and KPLP believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2019 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP’s future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause KPLP’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in KPLP), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to KPLP’s Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 8, 2019 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com : Kruger Inc.’s influence over KPLP; KPLP’s reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; operational risks; Gatineau Plant land lease; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP’s inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP’s brands; KPLP’s sales being less than anticipated; KPLP’s failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP’s obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP’s entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP’s dependence on key personnel; KPLP’s inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP’s loss of key suppliers; KPLP’s failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP’s reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP’s cash flow; KPLP’s pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP’s cost structure and KPLP’s ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP’s inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; and trade.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

INFORMATION:

Francois Paroyan

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6936

francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra

Director of Investor Relations

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6962

IR@KPTissueinc.com

Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) Restated Restated June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 January 1, 2018 $ $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 125,351 169,884 8,837 Trade and other receivables 132,249 127,633 113,194 Receivables from related parties - 172 85 Current portion of advances to partners 268 - 1,928 Inventories 206,446 202,916 192,394 Income tax recoverable 293 362 522 Prepaid expenses 12,415 4,065 5,509 477,022 505,032 322,469 Non-current assets Advances to partners - 1,704 4,489 Property, plant and equipment 807,094 786,022 761,610 Right-of-use assets 88,579 94,247 99,174 Other long-term assets 6,359 10 6,331 Goodwill 160,939 160,939 160,939 Intangible assets 15,526 14,924 15,327 Deferred income taxes 33,283 33,440 26,092 Total assets 1,588,802 1,596,318 1,396,431 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 9,916 - 9,051 Trade and other payables 217,281 238,856 190,698 Payables to related parties 4,746 5,620 2,596 Income tax payable 327 80 498 Distributions payable 11,032 10,723 10,382 Current portion of provisions 261 292 333 Current portion of long-term debt 9,255 13,939 190,947 Current portion of lease liabilities 15,719 16,178 15,169 268,537 285,688 419,674 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 596,663 563,955 225,368 Lease liabilities 93,817 98,952 104,888 Provisions 5,755 5,398 5,973 Pensions 155,612 104,939 119,558 Post-retirement benefits 60,814 54,051 60,457 Liabilities to non-unitholders 1,181,198 1,112,983 935,918 Current portion of Partnership units liability 6,187 - 1,928 Long-term portion of Partnership units liability 113,431 116,524 158,381 Total Partnership units liability 119,618 116,524 160,309 Total liabilities 1,300,816 1,229,507 1,096,227 Equity Partnership units 391,602 376,274 356,240 Deficit (184,142 ) (102,502 ) (123,123 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 80,526 93,039 67,087 Total equity 287,986 366,811 300,204 Total equity and liabilities 1,588,802 1,596,318 1,396,431





Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

June 30, 2019 Restated

3-month

period ended

July 1, 2018 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2019 Restated

6-month

period ended

July 1, 2018 $ $ $ $ Revenue 365,674 338,773 716,651 662,508 Expenses Cost of sales 325,723 303,605 645,831 589,657 Selling, general and administrative expenses 25,370 20,048 47,426 42,982 (Gain) loss on sale of non-financial assets 6 7 6 (208 ) Restructuring costs, net 232 1 297 1 Operating income 14,343 15,112 23,091 30,076 Interest expense 11,433 13,837 22,730 26,486 Other (income) expense 864 (779 ) 1,713 1,009 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,046 2,054 (1,352 ) 2,581 Income taxes 1,114 410 928 (640 ) Net income (loss) for the period 932 1,644 (2,280 ) 3,221 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss): Remeasurements of pensions (52,439 ) 865 (50,412 ) 17,671 Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (4,201 ) (216 ) (6,331 ) 422 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss): Cumulative translation adjustment (6,123 ) 6,066 (12,513 ) 14,910 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (62,763 ) 6,715 (69,256 ) 33,003 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (61,831 ) 8,359 (71,536 ) 36,224





Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars)

3-month

period ended

June 30, 2019 Restated

3-month

period ended

July 1, 2018 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2019 Restated

6-month

period ended

July 1, 2018 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income (loss) for the period 932 1,644 (2,280 ) 3,221 Items not affecting cash Depreciation 14,516 15,048 28,896 30,246 Amortization 370 438 732 733 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment - - (5 ) 434 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 1,547 (1,962 ) 3,094 716 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (960 ) 898 (1,658 ) 657 Change in fair value of derivatives 277 285 277 (364 ) Interest expense 11,433 13,837 22,730 26,486 Pension and post-retirement benefits 2,756 3,575 5,201 6,919 Provisions 503 13 673 61 Income taxes 1,114 410 928 (640 ) Loss (gain) on sale of non-financial assets 6 7 6 (208 ) Total items not affecting cash 31,562 32,549 60,874 65,040 Net change in non-cash working capital 7,819 (4,279 ) (44,806 ) (40,900 ) Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (4,041 ) (4,152 ) (7,153 ) (8,139 ) Provisions paid (407 ) (206 ) (472 ) (247 ) Income tax payments (1,338 ) (997 ) (1,597 ) (1,349 ) Net cash from operating activities 34,527 24,559 4,566 17,626 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,759 ) (12,600 ) (12,280 ) (28,318 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the TAD2 project (31,092 ) - (42,208 ) - Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD2 project (769 ) - (1,453 ) - Government assistance received - 11 - 11 Purchases of software (116 ) (1,025 ) (1,334 ) (1,025 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment - (7 ) 5 324 Net cash used in investing activities (38,736 ) (13,621 ) (57,270 ) (29,008 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 10,411 157,063 35,188 195,113 Repayment of long-term debt (6,032 ) (126,823 ) (7,286 ) (127,108 ) Payment of deferred financing fees (67 ) (3,685 ) (353 ) (3,917 ) Payment of lease liabilities (4,041 ) (3,819 ) (8,266 ) (7,538 ) Interest paid on long-term debt (11,359 ) (13,636 ) (13,947 ) (16,876 ) Distributions and advances paid, net (3,574 ) (5,740 ) (5,544 ) (12,765 ) Net cash from financing activities (14,662 ) 3,360 (208 ) 26,909 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency (699 ) 157 (1,537 ) 479 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period (19,570 ) 14,455 (54,449 ) 16,006 Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 135,005 1,337 169,884 (214 ) Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 115,435 15,792 115,435 15,792





Kruger Products L.P. Segment and Geographic Results (thousands of Canadian dollars)

3-month

period ended

June 30, 2019 Restated

3-month

period ended

July 1, 2018 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2019 Restated

6-month

period ended

July 1, 2018 $ $ $ $ Segment Information Segment Revenue Consumer 299,663 279,190 595,848 549,400 AFH 66,011 59,583 120,803 113,108 Total segment revenue 365,674 338,773 716,651 662,508 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Consumer 35,354 34,303 65,446 65,370 AFH (3,045 ) (2,376 ) (9,629 ) (2,126 ) Other (820 ) (1,321 ) (778 ) (1,962 ) Total segment Adjusted EBITDA 31,489 30,606 55,039 61,282 Reconciliation to Net Income (Loss): Depreciation and amortization 14,886 15,487 29,628 30,979 Interest expense 11,433 13,837 22,730 26,486 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 1,547 (1,962 ) 3,094 716 Change in fair value of derivatives 277 285 277 (364 ) (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - - (5 ) 434 (Gain) loss on sale of non-financial assets 6 7 6 (208 ) Restructuring costs, net 232 - 297 1 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (960 ) 898 (1,658 ) 657 One-time consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives 1,283 - 1,283 - M&A related costs 739 - 739 - Income (loss) before income taxes 2,046 2,054 (1,352 ) 2,581 Income taxes 1,114 410 928 (640 ) Net income (loss) 932 1,644 (2,280 ) 3,221 Geographic Revenue Canada 208,163 202,884 405,579 391,537 U.S. 132,063 115,808 259,576 231,360 Mexico 25,448 20,081 51,496 39,611 Total revenue 365,674 338,773 716,651 662,508





KP Tissue Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

Restated Restated June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 January 1, 2018 $ $ $ Assets Current assets Distributions receivable 1,714 1,694 1,658 Receivable from Partnership 312 269 - Income tax recoverable 225 230 826 2,251 2,193 2,484 Non-current assets Investment in associate 82,674 99,421 94,952 Total assets 84,925 101,614 97,436 Liabilities Current liabilities Dividend payable 1,714 1,694 1,658 Payable to Partnership - - 52 Current portion of advances from Partnership 268 - 309 1,982 1,694 2,019 Non-current liabilities Advances from Partnership - 269 731 Deferred income taxes 3,156 3,634 515 Total liabilities 5,138 5,597 3,265 Equity Common shares 18,114 17,090 15,014 Contributed surplus 144,819 144,819 144,819 Deficit (97,411 ) (82,269 ) (77,706 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 14,265 16,377 12,044 Total equity 79,787 96,017 94,171 Total liabilities and equity 84,925 101,614 97,436





KP Tissue Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

3-month

period ended

June 30, 2019 3-month

period ended

July 1, 2018 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2019 6-month

period ended

July 1, 2018 $ $ $ $ Equity loss (1,288 ) (1,195 ) (3,237 ) (2,397 ) Dilution gain 142 46 231 89 Loss before income taxes (1,146 ) (1,149 ) (3,006 ) (2,308 ) Income taxes 1,437 180 1,529 (141 ) Net loss for the period (2,583 ) (1,329 ) (4,535 ) (2,167 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax expense (recovery) Items that will not be reclassified to net loss: Remeasurements of pensions (6,827 ) 116 (6,550 ) 2,448 Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (390 ) (30 ) (586 ) 59 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss: Cumulative translation adjustment (1,012 ) 1,033 (2,112 ) 2,505 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (8,229 ) 1,119 (9,248 ) 5,012 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (10,812 ) (210 ) (13,783 ) 2,845 Basic loss per share (0.27 ) (0.14 ) (0.48 ) (0.23 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,515,910 9,291,212 9,490,276 9,268,192





KP Tissue Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

3-month

period ended

June 30, 2019 3-month

period ended

July 1, 2018 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2019 6-month

period ended

July 1, 2018 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net loss for the periods (2,583 ) (1,329 ) (4,535 ) (2,167 ) Items not affecting cash Equity loss 1,288 1,195 3,237 2,397 Dilution gain (142 ) (46 ) (231 ) (89 ) Income taxes 1,437 180 1,529 (141 ) Total items not affecting cash 2,583 1,329 4,535 2,167 Tax payments - (30 ) - (274 ) Advances received - 30 - 274 Net cash from (used in) operating activities - - - - Cash flows from investing activites Partnership unit distrib﻿utions received 1,279 1,157 2,427 2,301 Net cash from investing activities 1,279 1,157 2,427 2,301 Cash flows used in financing activities Dividends paid (1,279 ) (1,157 ) (2,427 ) (2,301 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,279 ) (1,157 ) (2,427 ) (2,301 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period - - - - Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period - - - - Cash and cash equivalents - End of period - - - -



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.