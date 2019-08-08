Party City Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ELMSFORD, N.Y., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



James M. Harrison, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Overall, in the second quarter we continued to experience headwinds from direct and indirect impacts of the helium shortages and higher helium costs in many of our markets. Additionally, results were negatively impacted by the flow through of temporarily higher freight costs incurred in late 2018 and non-recurring inventory markdown costs associated with planned store closures.

During the quarter, we took important strategic steps to better position the business for future growth and to support our capital allocation priorities. Specifically, we secured additional helium supply; completed a multi-property sale leaseback transaction; successfully executed our store optimization program to maximize market level productivity; added Brad Weston to our leadership team as President of Party City Holdings and CEO of the Party City Retail Group and, today announced that we have entered into an agreement with Canadian Tire Corporation to increase our overall distribution of party goods into the Canadian market through a long-term supply agreement and their acquisition of our retail stores in Canada.

We are revising our full year outlook to reflect our year-to-date performance, the impact of these transactions, approximately ten additional store closures for the year as well as an updated view of the expected direct and indirect impacts of helium availability and the higher associated costs.



We are in a very strong in-stock position for the key Halloween selling season and expect second half tailwinds including an extremely strong IP calendar, a Thursday Halloween and benefits from supply chain investments that we made following disruptions that impacted the business in 2018. This, combined with our continued focus on executing against our growth strategies across the business, gives us confidence in an improved second half,” Mr. Harrison concluded.



Second Quarter Summary:

Total revenues increased 0.5% on a reported basis to $563.9 million and 1.2% on a constant currency basis.

Retail sales increased 2.9% on a reported basis (3.2% on a constant currency basis), driven primarily by year over year square footage growth from store acquisitions that took place over the last 12 months.

Brand comparable sales decreased 2.1% during the second quarter due to approximately 200 basis points of headwinds from the helium shortage.

North American e-commerce sales including Buy Online Pickup In Store, increased by 14.7%.

Net third-party wholesale revenues decreased 0.7% on an adjusted basis when excluding the impacts of franchise store acquisitions and currency. The impact of the helium shortage on the segment’s metallic balloons business more than offset strong domestic sales to the non-party store channel. Excluding metallic balloon sales and the impact from the franchise store acquisitions, domestic wholesale sales increased by 6.7% versus the second quarter of 2018.

Total gross profit margin decreased 390 basis points to 37.1% of net sales primarily due to higher freight costs associated with product imported during the second half of 2018 as the China tariffs caused temporary operational disruptions (200 bps); inventory markdowns and provisions recorded in conjunction with the Company’s previously discussed store optimization program (100bps), and the remainder due to sales mix shifts in part due to the temporary helium shortage.

Operating expenses totaled $166.5 million or 29.5% of revenues, versus 29.6% of revenues during the second quarter of 2018.

During the quarter, the Company entered into a sale and leaseback transaction on three properties which generated gross proceeds of $128 million and resulted in a gain of $58.4 million gain. See “Sale Leaseback Transaction” below for further discussion.

Interest expense was $30.2 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $25.5 million during the second quarter of 2018 driven by the impact of higher LIBOR rates and the Company’s August 2018 high yield refinancing.

Reported GAAP net income was $48.0 million or $0.51 per share.

Adjusted net income was $20.2 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $39.2 million, or $0.40 per share, in the second quarter of 2018. (See “GAAP and Non-GAAP measures”)

Adjusted EBITDA was $81.0 million, versus $96.6 million during the second quarter of 2018. (See “GAAP and Non-GAAP measures”)

Balance Sheet Highlights as of June 30, 2019:

The Company ended the quarter with $1,901.8 million in debt (net of cash) and approximately $296 million in availability under its asset-based revolving credit facility.

Sale-Leaseback Transaction:

On June 28, 2019, the Company completed the sale of its Chester, New York distribution center, its Eden Prairie, Minnesota metallic balloons manufacturing facility and its Los Lunas, New Mexico injection molded plastics manufacturing facility to Spirit Realty, L.P., in connection with a sale-leaseback transaction.

The Company received $128 million of gross proceeds from the sale. As of June 30, 2019, all of the net proceeds of approximately $126 million were used to pay down the Company’s ABL credit agreement. During the first week of July, the Company transferred half of the net proceeds to pay down amounts outstanding under its term loan credit agreement.

The Company recorded a $58.4 million gain on such transaction and expects a $9 million increase in rent expense, a $4 million decrease in interest expense and a $2 million decrease in depreciation on an annualized basis as a result of the transaction.

Store Optimization Program:

In addition to the previously announced planned closing of approximately 45 Party City locations, the Company will close an additional 10 stores throughout the year, for a total of approximately 55 store closures. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company recorded $9 million of charges related to such program.

Canadian Tire Corporation Transaction:

The Company also announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Canadian Tire Corporation (TSX: CTC), one of Canada’s largest retailers, whereby Canadian Tire will acquire and operate the retail assets and business of the Party City Canada subsidiary. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions including government approval, is expected to close by October 1st, 2019.

In addition to the transfer of the Party City Canadian retail assets, this transaction also establishes an ongoing relationship between the Amscan Consumer Products business and Canadian Tire Corporation through a supply agreement with an initial term of 10 years. The agreement contemplates that, on average, the North American Consumer Products business will nearly double its sales into the Canadian Party City locations and Canadian Tire over the term of the agreement. Canadian Tire will look to leverage this acquisition through their network of over 500 dealers while expanding Party City’s brand throughout Canada.

Fiscal 2019 Outlook:

The Company is updating its fiscal 2019 outlook and currently expects:

Total revenue of $2.40 to $2.45 billion

Brand comparable sales flat to down -1%

GAAP net income of $108 to $118 million

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.14 to $1.25

Adjusted EBITDA of $355 to $370 million

Adjusted net income of $118 to $128 million

Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.26 to $1.36

Net debt leverage1 by the end of 2019 approximately 4 times Adjusted EBITDA

The Company has reconciled Non-GAAP outlook measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures later in this release. See "Non-GAAP Information" and “Reconciliation of 2019 Outlook” for a more detailed explanation, including definitions of the various Non-GAAP terms used in this release.



1 Defined as net debt to adjusted EBITDA

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is the leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. Party City Holdco designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Company’s retail operations include over 900 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Unaudited Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,131 $ 58,909 Accounts receivable, net 140,070 146,983 Inventories, net 788,097 756,038 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 66,707 61,905 Total current assets 1,042,005 1,023,835 Property, plant and equipment, net 257,395 321,044 Operating lease asset 869,345 - Goodwill 1,659,653 1,656,950 Trade names 568,014 568,031 Other intangible assets, net 49,663 60,164 Other assets, net 12,894 12,323 Total assets $ 4,458,969 $ 3,642,347 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE SECURITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Loans and notes payable $ 307,379 $ 302,751 Accounts payable 159,515 208,149 Accrued expenses 151,459 161,228 Current portion of operating lease liability 145,472 - Income taxes payable 10,279 25,993 Current portion of long-term obligations 76,251 13,316 Total current liabilities 850,355 711,437 Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 1,565,315 1,621,963 Long-term portion of operating lease liability 793,976 - Deferred income tax liabilities 163,657 174,427 Other long-term liabilities 13,228 87,548 Total liabilities 3,386,531 2,595,375 Redeemable securities 3,351 3,351 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (94,501,055 and 93,622,934 shares outstanding and 121,681,959 and 120,788,159 shares issued at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 1,210 1,208 Additional paid-in capital 926,838 922,476 Retained earnings 513,130 495,777 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (45,216 ) (49,201 ) Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders' equity before common stock held in treasury 1,395,962 1,370,260 Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost (27,180,904 and 27,165,225 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018) (327,086 ) (326,930 ) Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders' equity 1,068,876 1,043,330 Noncontrolling interests 211 291 Total stockholders’ equity 1,069,087 1,043,621 Total liabilities, redeemable securities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,458,969 $ 3,642,347





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Net sales $ 561,702 $ 558,101 $ 1,072,804 $ 1,063,209 Royalties and franchise fees 2,189 2,910 4,203 5,626 Total revenues 563,891 561,011 1,077,007 1,068,835 Expenses: Cost of sales 353,056 329,477 692,098 646,443 Wholesale selling expenses 16,884 17,256 34,845 36,043 Retail operating expenses 96,143 92,094 191,161 181,186 Franchise expenses 3,236 3,980 6,539 7,762 General and administrative expenses 41,510 45,326 83,435 93,991 Art and development costs 5,712 5,732 11,641 11,705 Development stage expenses 3,012 1,695 5,238 3,998 Gain on sale/leaseback transaction (58,381 ) - (58,381 ) - Store impairment and restructuring charges 5,234 - 23,243 - 466,406 495,560 989,819 981,128 Income from operations 97,485 65,451 87,188 87,707 Interest expense, net 30,176 25,501 59,433 48,776 Other expense, net 3,342 2,532 4,596 3,380 Income before income taxes 63,967 37,418 23,159 35,551 Income tax expense 15,962 9,370 5,443 8,666 Net income 48,005 28,048 17,716 26,885 Add: Net income attributable to redeemable securities holder - 410 - 410 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (69 ) (29 ) (140 ) (59 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $ 48,074 $ 28,487 $ 17,856 $ 27,354 Comprehensive income $ 48,327 $ 18,825 $ 21,690 $ 22,892 Add: Comprehensive income attributable to redeemable securities holder - 410 - 410 Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (89 ) (55 ) (151 ) (73 ) Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $ 48,416 $ 19,290 $ 21,841 $ 23,375 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. - Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.30 $ 0.19 $ 0.28 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. - Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.29 $ 0.19 $ 0.28 Weighted-average number of common shares-Basic 93,293,176 96,453,884 93,233,865 96,426,235 Weighted-average number of common shares-Diluted 93,703,546 97,688,233 93,791,763 97,669,309





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 48,005 $ 28,048 $ 17,716 $ 26,885 Interest expense, net 30,176 25,501 59,433 48,776 Income taxes 15,962 9,370 5,443 8,666 Depreciation and amortization 21,884 20,255 43,225 40,812 EBITDA $ 116,027 $ 83,174 $ 125,817 $ 125,139 Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments 1,756 1,098 2,757 542 Store impairment and restructuring charges (a) 10,628 - 46,266 - Other restructuring, retention and severance (b) 3,933 (457 ) 5,321 2,154 Deferred rent (c) (338 ) 787 (1,488 ) 1,155 Closed store expense (d) 507 793 1,098 2,605 Foreign currency losses (gains), net 133 505 (160 ) 442 Stock option expense (e) 371 482 741 942 Non-employee equity based compensation (f) 129 104 258 365 Undistributed income in equity method investments (4 ) (90 ) (202 ) (301 ) Corporate development expenses (g) 4,349 2,778 7,194 5,352 Non-recurring consulting costs (h) - 6,869 - 11,619 Refinancing charges (i) - - - 1,146 Restricted stock units - time-based (j) 541 252 933 252 Restricted stock units - performance-based (k) 476 593 476 593 Non-recurring legal settlements/costs 869 - 1,601 - Gain on sale/leaseback transaction (l) (58,381 ) - (58,381 ) - Other 44 (282 ) 291 (251 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 81,040 $ 96,606 $ 132,522 $ 151,754 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.4 % 17.2 % 12.3 % 14.2 % (a) During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company initiated a store optimization program under which approximately 55 Party City stores will be closed during the course of 2019. In conjunction with the program, during the first six months of 2019, the Company recorded the following charges: inventory reserves: $21.3 million, operating lease asset impairment: $14.1 million, labor/other costs related to closing the stores: $3.8 million, property, plant and equipment impairment: $4.7 million and severance: $0.7 million. The charge for inventory reserves was recorded in cost of sales in the Company’s statement of operations and comprehensive income. The other charges were recorded in “store impairment and restructuring charges” in the Company’s statement of operations and comprehensive income. Additionally, during the process of liquidating the inventory in such stores, the Company lost margin of $1.7 million. (b) Amounts expensed during 2019 principally relate to executive severance and the write-off of inventory for a section of the Company’s Party City stores that is being restructured. (c) The “deferred rent” adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay for such items. (d) Charges incurred related to closing and relocating stores in the ordinary course of business. (e) Represents non-cash charges related to stock options. (f) Principally represents shares of Kazzam awarded to Ampology as compensation for Ampology’s services. See the 2018 Form 10-K for further discussion. (g) Primarily represents start-up costs for Kazzam (see the 2018 Form 10-K for further discussion) and third-party costs related to acquisitions (principally legal and diligence expenses). (h) Non-recurring consulting charges related to the Company's retail operations. (i) During February 2018, the Company amended the Term Loan Credit Agreement. In conjunction with the amendment, the Company wrote-off $0.3 million of capitalized deferred financing costs, original issue discounts and call premiums. Further, in conjunction with the amendment, the Company expensed $0.8 million of investment banking and legal fees. (j) Non-cash charges for restricted stock units that vest based on service conditions. (k) Non-cash charges for restricted stock units that vest based on performance conditions. (l) During June 2019, the Company reported a $58.4 million gain from the sale and leaseback of its main distribution center in Chester, New York and its metallic balloons manufacturing facility in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The aggregate sale price for the three properties was $128.0 million. Simultaneous with the sale, the Company entered into twenty year leases for each of the facilities.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income before income taxes $ 63,967 $ 37,418 $ 23,159 $ 35,551 Intangible asset amortization 3,546 3,705 6,975 7,368 Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments 2,459 1,668 3,776 963 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts (a) 1,146 1,210 2,289 2,766 Store impairment and restructuring charges (b) 10,628 - 46,266 - Other restructuring charges (c) 3,085 - 3,085 - Non-employee equity based compensation (d) 129 104 258 365 Refinancing charges (a) 36 - 36 800 Non-recurring consulting costs (e) - 6,869 - 11,619 Stock option expense (f) 371 482 741 942 Gain on sale/leaseback transaction (g) (58,381 ) - (58,381 ) - Restricted stock units - performance-based (h) 476 593 476 593 Adjusted income before income taxes 27,462 52,049 28,680 60,967 Adjusted income tax expense (i) 7,227 12,813 7,342 14,849 Adjusted net income $ 20,235 $ 39,236 $ 21,338 $ 46,118 Adjusted net income per common share - diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.40 $ 0.23 $ 0.47 Weighted-average number of common shares-diluted 93,703,546 97,688,233 93,791,763 97,669,309 (a) During February 2018, the Company amended the Term Loan Credit Agreement. In conjunction with the amendment, the Company wrote-off $0.3 million of capitalized deferred financing costs, original issue discounts and call premiums. The amount is included in “Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts” in the adjusted net income table above. Further, in conjunction with the amendment, the Company expensed $0.8 million of investment banking and legal fees. The amount is included in “Refinancing charges” in the table above. (b) During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company initiated a store optimization program under which approximately 55 Party City stores will be closed during the course of 2019. In conjunction with the program, during the first six months of 2019, the Company recorded the following charges: inventory reserves: $21.3 million, operating lease asset impairment: $14.1 million, labor/other costs related to closing the stores: $3.8 million, property, plant and equipment impairment: $4.7 million and severance: $0.7 million. The charge for inventory reserves was recorded in cost of sales in the Company’s statement of operations and comprehensive income. The other charges were recorded in “store impairment and restructuring charges” in the Company’s statement of operations and comprehensive income. Additionally, during the process of liquidating the inventory in such stores, the Company lost margin of $1.7 million. (c) Amounts expensed during 2019 principally relate to executive severance and the write-off of inventory for a section of the Company’s Party City stores that is being restructured. (d) Principally represents shares of Kazzam awarded to Ampology as compensation for Ampology’s services. See the 2018 Form 10-K for further discussion. (e) Non-recurring consulting charges related to the Company’s retail operations. (f) Represents non-cash charges related to stock options. (g) During June 2019, the Company reported a $58.4 million gain from the sale and leaseback of its main distribution center in Chester, New York and its metallic balloons manufacturing facility in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The aggregate sale price for the three properties was $128.0 million. Simultaneous with the sale, the Company entered into twenty year leases for each of the facilities. (h) Non-cash charges for restricted stock units that vest based on performance conditions. (i) Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF 2019 OUTLOOK

(In millions, unaudited)

Full year 2019 Outlook Net income: $108 - $118 Gain on sale/leaseback transaction, net of tax: (44) Store impairment and restructuring charges, net of tax: 34 Intangible asset amortization, net of tax: 10 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discount, net of tax: 3 Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax: 3 Equity based compensation, net of tax: 2 Other restructuring charges, net of tax: 2 Adjusted net income: $118 - $128 Net income: $108 - $118 Income taxes: 35 - 40 Interest expense, net: 117 -115 Depreciation and amortization: 84 - 82 EBITDA: $344 - $355 Gain on sale/leaseback transaction: (58) Store impairment and restructuring charges: 46 Corporate development expenses: 7 - 11 Other restructuring, retention and severance: 6 Equity based compensation: 5 Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments: 3 Closed store expense: 2 Adjusted EBITDA: $355 - $370





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Total Revenues Dollars in

thousands Percentage of

Total Revenues Dollars in

thousands Percentage of

Total Revenues Net Sales: Wholesale $ 289,067 51.3 % $ 285,733 50.9 % Eliminations (150,522 ) (26.7 %) (138,985 ) (24.8 %) Net wholesale 138,545 24.6 % 146,748 26.2 % Retail 423,157 75.0 % 411,353 73.3 % Total net sales 561,702 99.6 % 558,101 99.5 % Royalties and franchise fees 2,189 0.4 % 2,910 0.5 % Total revenues $ 563,891 100.0 % $ 561,011 100.0 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Total Revenues Dollars in

thousands Percentage of

Total Revenues Dollars in

thousands Percentage of

Total Revenues Net Sales: Wholesale $ 579,368 53.8 % $ 563,560 52.7 % Eliminations (307,874 ) (28.6 %) (275,280 ) (25.8 %) Net wholesale 271,494 25.2 % 288,280 27.0 % Retail 801,310 74.4 % 774,929 72.5 % Total net sales 1,072,804 99.6 % 1,063,209 99.5 % Royalties and franchise fees 4,203 0.4 % 5,626 0.5 % Total revenues $ 1,077,007 100.0 % $ 1,068,835 100.0 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Total Gross Profit Dollars in

thousands Percentage of

Net Sales Dollars in

thousands Percentage of

Net Sales Retail $ 172,051 40.7 % $ 183,915 44.7 % Wholesale 36,595 26.4 % 44,709 30.5 % Total $ 208,646 37.1 % $ 228,624 41.0 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Total Gross Profit Dollars in

thousands Percentage of

Net Sales Dollars in

thousands Percentage of

Net Sales Retail $ 308,069 38.4 % $ 330,750 42.7 % Wholesale 72,637 26.8 % 86,016 29.8 % Total $ 380,706 35.5 % $ 416,766 39.2 %

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

OPERATING METRICS

Three Months Ended June 30, LTM 2019 2018 2019 Store Count Corporate Stores: Beginning of period 868 808 814 New stores opened 3 1 16 Acquired 3 5 44 Closed (9 ) - (9 ) End of period 865 814 865 Franchise Stores: Beginning of period 98 134 134 New stores opened - 1 3 Sold to Party City - - (38 ) Closed - (1 ) (1 ) End of period 98 134 98 Grand Total 963 948 963 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Wholesale Share of Shelf (a) 77.6 % 78.1 % 77.8 % 78.1 % Manufacturing Share of Shelf (b) 27.1 % 27.6 % 27.3 % 27.2 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Brand comparable sales (c) -2.1 % 0.1 % -1.7 % 1.2 % (a) Wholesale share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales supplied by our wholesale operations. (b) Manufacturing share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales manufactured by the company. (c) Party City brand comparable sales include North American e-commerce sales.







