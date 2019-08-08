CAPRE Summit Organizers Select GIGA Data Centers’ CEO—Once Again—As a Featured Panel Member To Address Atlanta’s Data Center Market

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIGA Data Centers , LLC (GIGA), the first North American data center to be named OCP-Ready ™ announced today that company CEO, Jake Ring, has been selected by CAPRE to speak at the organization’s Fourth Annual Greater Atlanta Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure Summit. To be held on August 15th, from 9:30 am - 10:30 am at the Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta, GA, Mr. Ring will elaborate on the state of Atlanta’s growing data center market.



CAPRE has brought together more than 600 senior-level data center real estate and technology infrastructure executives in the Atlanta area for an important industry discussion, debate, and networking. The 2019 summit series addresses important trends such as the growth of hyperscale, edge, colocation, 5G rollout, cloud innovations and growth of the Atlanta market in relation to competitive U.S. markets.

Eighteen Fortune 500 companies have their global headquarters in Georgia and thirty-two Fortune 1000 businesses make the state their home base. In addition, there are 114 colleges and universities in Georgia enrolling over 320,000 full time, tech-savvy students. Add to this list the state’s low power costs and high network accessibility in Atlanta, and it makes metro Atlanta poised for significant data center growth beyond the relatively lower absorption so far.

“Replicating GIGA’s Mooresville, North Carolina Data Center success in the Atlanta market would bring unparalleled flexibility, up to 50kW per rack/cabinet, a Power Use Efficiency (PUE) rating of 1.15, and capacity at 5₵ per kWhr—helping to make the region a global data center hub,” Mr. Ring said. “We are excited to be evaluating properties in the Atlanta area and look forward to the possibility of establishing a new facility that offers a high degree of efficiency and reduced OPEX costs for healthcare, High-Performance Computing (HPC), financial services and other organizations.”

GIGA Data Centers is a new breed of data center provider creating affordable, hyper-scale performing facilities with unprecedented energy efficiency. View how data centers can be built quickly , without the need for a chilled water system, CRAC/CRAH units, or raised floor here: https://bit.ly/2HFYtwz .

To speak with Jake Ring at the CAPRE event, please contact Betsey Rogers at betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com . For more information on GIGA Data Centers, please visit the company’s resource page at www.gigadatacenters.com/resources/ .

About GIGA Data Centers

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, GIGA Data Centers (GIGA) takes a modern approach to building & operating data centers with innovative, modular technology that is proven to be more efficient than the decades-old tradition of facilities with raised floors as well as over-provisioned cooling and power systems. GIGA is motivated by the belief that all companies seeking data center colocation should have access to greater efficiency and flexibility at a reasonable price. The result is a guaranteed PUE of 1.15, up to 50kW per rack-cabinet, and an immensely scalable design delivered at very competitive rates.

