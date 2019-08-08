Opera Limited to announce second quarter 2019 financial results on August 22, 2019

/EIN News/ -- OSLO, Norway, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s leading browser providers and an influential player in the field of content platforms, will report its second quarter 2019 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22, 2019. The quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com .



Management will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 22nd at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EST). Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 (877) 506-7703

China: +86 400 682 8609

Hong Kong: +852 3011 4522

Norway: +47 2231 0524

United Kingdom: +44 (0)203 107 0289

International: +1 (786) 815-8450

Confirmation Code: 6995974

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com .

About Opera

Founded in 1995 in Norway, Opera delivers browsers and AI-driven digital content platforms to more than 350 million people worldwide. The company remains one of the most innovative browser creators in the world. Opera is listed on Nasdaq under the OPRA ticker symbol.

Investor Relations Contact:

Derrick Nueman

investor-relations@opera.com or (408) 596-3055

For media enquiries, please contact: press-team@opera.com



