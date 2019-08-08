PVDF Membranes: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts (2019-2025)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PVDF Membrane - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



PVDF Membrane market worldwide is projected to grow by US$361.7 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 7.2%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$483.5 Thousand by the year 2025, Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$15 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$32.5 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane will reach a market size of US$28.9 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$91 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Companies Mentioned



Advanced Micro Devices

Arkema Group

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Axiva Sichem Biotech

Bio-Rad Laboratories

GVS Filter Technology UK (Nationwide)

Himedia Laboratories

Hiraoka & Co.

Kamps GmbH

Koch Membrane Systems

LG Electronics Inc.

Membrane Solutions

Microdyn-Nadir GmbH

Pall Corporation

Pentair PLC



Scinor Water America

Shandong Zhaojin Motian

Starlab Scientific Co. Ltd.

Sterlitech Corporation

Synder Filtration

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Toray Industries

