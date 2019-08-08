PVDF Membranes: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts (2019-2025)
PVDF Membrane market worldwide is projected to grow by US$361.7 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 7.2%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$483.5 Thousand by the year 2025, Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$15 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$32.5 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane will reach a market size of US$28.9 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$91 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Micro Devices
- Arkema Group
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Axiva Sichem Biotech
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- GVS Filter Technology UK (Nationwide)
- Himedia Laboratories
- Hiraoka & Co.
- Kamps GmbH
- Koch Membrane Systems
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Membrane Solutions
- Microdyn-Nadir GmbH
- Pall Corporation
- Pentair PLC
- Scinor Water America
- Shandong Zhaojin Motian
- Starlab Scientific Co. Ltd.
- Sterlitech Corporation
- Synder Filtration
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Toray Industries
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- PVDF Membrane Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Hydrophilic PVDF Membrane (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Ultrafiltration (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Microfiltration (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Nanofiltration (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US PVDF Membrane Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Hydrophilic PVDF Membrane (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Ultrafiltration (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Microfiltration (Technology) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Nanofiltration (Technology) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European PVDF Membrane Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Hydrophilic PVDF Membrane (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Ultrafiltration (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Microfiltration (Technology) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Nanofiltration (Technology) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
