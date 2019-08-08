Sulfuric Acid Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sulfuric Acid -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

Global Sulfuric Acid Market accounted for $71.4 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $87.5 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2016 to 2023. Increasing demand from the various end-use industries is considered to be one of the primary growth drivers for sulfuric acid market. Moreover, growing production of nutrient dense food crops, increasing use of sulphuric acid in metal processing, rising demand for sulfur based fertilizers, continuous and stable demand for sulfuric acid due to several end-user applications and rising demand from oil & gas industry, waste water treatment are the factors favouring the market growth. However, stringent government regulations, high raw material costs, weaker sales due to surplus and health concerns associated to sulfuric acid are some of the factors restraining the market.

In 2016, fertilizer segment is the largest consumer of sulphuric acid, owing to its usage in production of phosphate fertilizers as raw material. Whereas, the market share of chemical synthesis segment is estimated to improve significantly over 2017 to 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to grasp major revenue share in sulfuric acid market and is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing foreign investments, booming agriculture sector with vast population base, increasing demand for sulfuric acid in various processes of fertilizers and chemical industries in emerging regions such as India and China.

Agrium Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Aurubis, BASF SE, Bayer, Chemtrade Logistics Inc., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Eco Services Operations, LLC, Evonik Industries, Groupe Chimique Tunisien SA, Honeywell International, Inc., Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited, PotashCorp, PVS Chemicals, Inc., Solvay, Southern States Chemical, The Chemours Company, The Mosaic Company and Vale Fertilizantes S/A are some of the leading players operating in the global Sulfuric Acid market.

Raw Materials Covered:

• Base metal smelters

• Elemental Sulfur

• Pyrite ore

• Other Raw Materials

Manufacturing Processes Covered:

• Contact Process

• Lead Chamber Process

• Wet Sulfuric Acid Process

• Other Manufacturing processes

Applications Covered:

• Automotive

• Chemical Synthesis

• Fertilizers

• Metal Processing

• Petroleum Refining

• Pulp & paper

• Textile industry

• Other Applications

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global Sulfuric Acid market has been analyzed in detail on a global as well as a regional level. The report comprises a regional analysis for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. For each of these regions, the report has included a study of the market extensively, taking the outlook, opportunities, and the latest trends into consideration.

Research Methodology

To understand the market potential in a precise manner, the global market has been analyzed according to the strictures mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. Also, the Sulfuric Acid market has been studied using SWOT analysis, and it highlights various strengths and opportunities, threats, and weaknesses that are associated with the industry.

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

