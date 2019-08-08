Worldwide Robot Software Markets, 2019 to 2025: Witnessing a Global CAGR of 46.5%
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robot Software - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Robot Software market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20.3 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 46.5%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Recognition Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 53.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.4 Million by the year 2025, Recognition Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 55.5% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$847.8 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Recognition Software will reach a market size of US$626.3 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 42.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Companies Mentioned
- AIBrain
- Brain Corp.
- Cloudmine Inc.
- Energid Technologies Corporation
- Furhat Robotics AB
- H2O.ai
- IBM Corporation
- Nvidia Corporation
- Neurala Inc.
- Oxbotica
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Robot Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Recognition Software (Software) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Simulation Software (Software) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Predictive Maintenance Software (Software) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Data Management & Analysis Software (Software) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Communication Management Software (Software) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Industrial Robot (Resin) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Service Robot (Resin) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Robot Software Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Recognition Software (Software) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Simulation Software (Software) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Predictive Maintenance Software (Software) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Data Management & Analysis Software (Software) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Communication Management Software (Software) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Industrial Robot (Resin) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Service Robot (Resin) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Robot Software Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Recognition Software (Software) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Simulation Software (Software) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Predictive Maintenance Software (Software) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Data Management & Analysis Software (Software) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Communication Management Software (Software) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Industrial Robot (Resin) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Service Robot (Resin) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fln2t
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.