Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Set to Grow by $4.1 Billion During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.7%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Visual Inspection Testing (VT), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Visual Inspection Testing (VT) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$161.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$344.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Visual Inspection Testing (VT) will reach a market size of US$66.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Market Primer

NDT for Timely Evaluation of Damage to Structures

NDT Extensively Uses in Oil & Gas Sector

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Region

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Sensor-Based Monitoring: Innovative NDT

Application of Advanced NDT Technology in Assessment of Pressure Vessels

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services

Techniques and Methods of NDT

Visual Inspection Testing (VT)

Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT)

Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT)

Eddy Current Testing (ECT)

Ultrasonic Testing (UT)

Radiographic Testing (RT)

Acoustic Emission Testing (AET)

Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging)

Global Competitor Market Shares

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2022

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Power Generation (Technique) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2022

Equipment Rental Services (Technique) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2022

Acoustic Emission Testing (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2022

Aerospace (Technique) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2022

Terahertz Imaging (Technique) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2022

Government Infrastructure and Public Safety (Technique) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2022

Service Type (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2022

THZ Imaging (Technique) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2022

Inspection Services (Technique) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2022

Calibration Services (Technique) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2022

Training Services (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2022

Manufacturing (Technique) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2022

End-Use Application (Technique) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2022

AET (Technique) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2022

Oil & Gas (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2022

Automotive (Technique) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2022

Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) (Technique) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2022

Eddy Current Testing (ECT) (Technique) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2022

Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2022

Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) (Technique) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2022

Radiographic Testing (RT) (Technique) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2022

Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) (Technique) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2022

Ultrasonic Testing (UT) (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2022

Visual Inspection Testing (VT) (Technique) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2022

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



In spite of Increase in Use of Advanced NDT Equipment, Market Restrained by Lack of Skilled Professionals

NDT Highly Effective in Detecting Imperfections in Aerospace Materials

Non-Destructive Testing for Safety of Critical Nuclear Installations

Stringent Standards and Challenging Environment Promote NDT in Oil & Gas Industry

Standards in USA NDT Industry

The American Society for Nondestructive Testing, Inc. (ASNT)

ASTM International

Aerospace Industries Association (AIA)

European Federation for Non-Destructive Testing

Australia: Civil Aviation Order 100.27 (Non-Destructive Testing Authorities) Instrument 2015

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US NDT Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2022

Power Generation (Technique) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2022

Equipment Rental Services (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2022

Acoustic Emission Testing (Technique) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2022

Aerospace (Technique) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2022

Terahertz Imaging (Technique) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2022

Government Infrastructure and Public Safety (Technique) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2022

Service Type (Technique) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2022

THZ Imaging (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2022

Inspection Services (Technique) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2022

Calibration Services (Technique) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2022

Training Services (Technique) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2022

Manufacturing (Technique) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2022

End-Use Application (Technique) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2022

AET (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2022

Oil & Gas (Technique) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2022

Automotive (Technique) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2022

Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) (Technique) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2022

Eddy Current Testing (ECT) (Technique) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2022

Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) (Technique) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2022

Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2022

Radiographic Testing (RT) (Technique) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2022

Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) (Technique) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2022

Ultrasonic Testing (UT) (Technique) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2022

Visual Inspection Testing (VT) (Technique) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2022

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European NDT Services Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2022

Power Generation (Technique) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2022

Equipment Rental Services (Technique) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2022

Acoustic Emission Testing (Technique) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022

Aerospace (Technique) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2022

Terahertz Imaging (Technique) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2022

Government Infrastructure and Public Safety (Technique) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022

Service Type (Technique) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2022

THZ Imaging (Technique) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2022

Inspection Services (Technique) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022

Calibration Services (Technique) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2022

Training Services (Technique) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2022

Manufacturing (Technique) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022

End-Use Application (Technique) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2022

AET (Technique) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2022

Oil & Gas (Technique) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022

Automotive (Technique) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2022

Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) (Technique) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2022

Eddy Current Testing (ECT) (Technique) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022

Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) (Technique) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2022

Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) (Technique) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2022

Radiographic Testing (RT) (Technique) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022

Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) (Technique) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2022

Ultrasonic Testing (UT) (Technique) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2022

Visual Inspection Testing (VT) (Technique) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022

ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v64idr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.