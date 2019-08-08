Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Set to Grow by $4.1 Billion During 2019-2025
Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.7%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Visual Inspection Testing (VT), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Visual Inspection Testing (VT) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$161.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$344.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Visual Inspection Testing (VT) will reach a market size of US$66.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Primer
- NDT for Timely Evaluation of Damage to Structures
- NDT Extensively Uses in Oil & Gas Sector
- Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Region
INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
- Sensor-Based Monitoring: Innovative NDT
- Application of Advanced NDT Technology in Assessment of Pressure Vessels
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services
- Techniques and Methods of NDT
- Visual Inspection Testing (VT)
- Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT)
- Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT)
- Eddy Current Testing (ECT)
- Ultrasonic Testing (UT)
- Radiographic Testing (RT)
- Acoustic Emission Testing (AET)
- Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- In spite of Increase in Use of Advanced NDT Equipment, Market Restrained by Lack of Skilled Professionals
- NDT Highly Effective in Detecting Imperfections in Aerospace Materials
- Non-Destructive Testing for Safety of Critical Nuclear Installations
- Stringent Standards and Challenging Environment Promote NDT in Oil & Gas Industry
- Standards in USA NDT Industry
- The American Society for Nondestructive Testing, Inc. (ASNT)
- ASTM International
- Aerospace Industries Association (AIA)
- European Federation for Non-Destructive Testing
- Australia: Civil Aviation Order 100.27 (Non-Destructive Testing Authorities) Instrument 2015
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
