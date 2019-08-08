MAHINDRA AUTOMOTIVE NORTH AMERICA EVALUATING FLINT, MICH AS LOCATION FOR NEW PLANT THAT COULD CREATE UP TO 2,000 JOBS

•MAHINDRA SIGNS LOI WITH RACER TRUST TO EVALUATE FLINT SITE FOR NEXT MANUFACTURING PLANT•NEW PLANT WILL BE MAHINDRA’S FIRST LARGE SCALE AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING AND ASSEMBLY FACILITY IN US

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., August 8, 2019 – Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) has signed a Letter of Intent with RACER Trust to evaluate the former Buick City site for a new manufacturing plant in Flint, Michigan. Mahindra’s current manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan is at capacity, and a significant facility expansion is envisioned to support manufacturing and assembly of new products for the US market.



The plant would include production of mail delivery trucks should Mahindra be awarded the USPS’s Next Generation Delivery Vehicle contract. Mahindra is one of five companies short-listed for the contract award, which is expected to be announced later this year. The plant would also house production for a number of future products that have not been announced publicly. It is projected the plant will create up to 2,000 jobs over the first five years with additional jobs to follow.



Mahindra also is in discussion with several other states that have suitable sites. The decision about where to make this substantial investment will be driven in part by the financial incentives that are available from the State of Michigan. “Winning the USPS contract is a key element of our growth strategy but it’s only a piece of what we have planned,” said Rick Haas, President and CEO of Mahindra Automotive North America. “We have a long-term product plan and we believe the former Buick City site in Flint is a strong contender for what would essentially be Mahindra’s first large scale manufacturing operation in the United States.”



MANA launched the ROXOR off-road work and recreational vehicle in 2018 in its Auburn Hills facility, which also serves as its North American corporate headquarters. The engineering team at MANA is leading the development of Mahindra’s next generation global vehicle platform.



“While we’re keeping our options open, we think the former Buick City site in Flint would be a great fit for us,” said Haas. “It’s close to our current facility, which improves overall enterprise efficiency, and the site is one of the oldest manufacturing sites in the United States with a long, storied automotive history. We look forward to working with RACER Trust, the City of Flint and the State of Michigan to fully determine whether this site represents our best opportunity to build Mahindra’s automotive future here in North America.”



MANA will continue to operate its current HQ and technical center in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

ABOUT MAHINDRA AUTOMOTIVE NORTH AMERICA (MANA)

MANA is Mahindra’s North American automotive headquarters. In addition to leading all North American activity, MANA is a comprehensive automotive design, engineering and vehicle development center. Established in 2013 and located in Auburn Hills, Michigan, MANA’s team of veteran executives, engineers and designers, working with affiliate Mahindra automotive teams in India, Korea and Italy, is playing a key role in growing Mahindra’s global automotive business. In 2018, MANA began manufacturing the ROXOR, a rugged off-road work and recreation vehicle, in Auburn Hills. www.mahindraautomotivena.com





ABOUT MAHINDRA



The Mahindra Group is a $20.7 billion (USD) federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobilitysolutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It has a leadershipposition in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world’s largesttractor company, by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in agribusiness, components, commercial vehicles, consultingservices, energy, industrial equipment, logistics, real estate, steel, aerospace, defense and two-wheelers. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 200,000 people across 100 countries. Learn more at www.mahindra.com





Rich Ansell Mahindra Automotive North America (313) 268-4530 ANSELL.RICHARD@mahindra.com



