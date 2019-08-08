Lipid Nutrition Global Market Reach $12.19 Billion With 11.4% CAGR Forecast To 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Lipid Nutrition -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

Global Lipid Nutrition market is expected to grow from $5.69 billion in 2016 to reach $12.19 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 11.4%. The lipid nutrition market is fueled by technological advancements and innovations. Recent trends of vegan food habit and supplementary diet by the urban population across the globe is expected to increase the growth of the market. Increasing health issues, awareness about the benefits of lipid nutrition, rising demand for lipid nutrition in infant formula, animal nutrition and dietary supplements and the demand to meet the nutritional requirements of an aging population are the factors propelling the market growth. However, limited supply of fish oil and environmental regulations are hindering the market growth.

By type, the Omega-3 segment holds the largest market share due to its health benefits. Also technological advancement such as microencapsulation led to the demand in the purchase of capsules, oils, and functional foods containing Omega-3 acids. With innovations on the rise omega3 products are now used in beverage, juices, baby foods, baked products, baking oils and fortified dairy products while earlier they were only used in spreads and yogurt. Also growing significance of omega3 in infant formula has led to the growth of this segment.

Some of the key players in the Lipid nutrition market are Omega Protein Corporation, FMC Corporation, Qualitas Health, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Croda International PLC, Solutex Inc, Cargill, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group PLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC , Lipoid GmbH, Luhua Biomarine, Nordic Naturals Inc, Copeinca, Neptune Wellness Solutions, Corefx Ingredients, Tecnológica De Alimentos Sa (Tasa), Nature's Way Products LLC and Stepan Company.

Forms covered:

• Liquid

• Powder

Sources covered:

• Plant Source

• Animal Source

Types covered:

• Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTS)

• Omega-6

• Omega-3

• Large-Chain Triglycerides (LCTs)

• Other Types

Distribution Channels covered:

• Indirect

• Direct

Applications covered:

• Infant Formula

• Animal Nutrition

• Pharmaceutical

• Food Fortification

• Dietary Supplements & Nutraceutical

• Food & Beverages

• Pet Food

• Other Applications

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global Lipid Nutrition market has been analyzed in detail on a global as well as a regional level. The report comprises a regional analysis for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. For each of these regions, the report has included a study of the market extensively, taking the outlook, opportunities, and the latest trends into consideration.

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

