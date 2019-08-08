Global Massive MIMO Markets, 2019 to 2025 - LTE Advanced Market Poised to Reach Over US$9.5 Million by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massive MIMO - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Massive MIMO market worldwide is projected to grow by US$13.4 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 42.2%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



LTE Advanced, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 44.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.5 Million by the year 2025, LTE Advanced will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 50.5% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$575.2 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, LTE Advanced will reach a market size of US$533 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 38.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Increasing Number of Installed Antennas on a Radio to Enhance Throughput and Spectrum Efficiency Drives Demand for Massive MIMO Market

5G Technology to Witness Fastest Growth Due to Benefits such as Cost efficiency, Time to Market, and Network Performance

Global 5G and Massive MIMO Radio Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Competition

Global Massive MIMO Market for the year 2019: Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players

Global Competitor Market Shares

Massive MIMO Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

LTE Advanced Pro (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

5G (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

LTE Advanced (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

TDD (Spectrum) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

FDD (Spectrum) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Surge in Need for High Speed Internet and Growth in Data Volumes on Portable Devices Favor Massive MIMO Market Growth

Global Internet Penetration Rate by Region for the year 2019

Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Breakdown of Network Latency by Network in Milliseconds

Massive MIMO Finds Immense Use in Mobile Communications Market for Software Implementation: A Growth Indicator

Global Wireless Data Communication Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Attributes such as High Signal to Noise Ratio and Link Reliability Make Massive MIMO a Preferred Technology

Usage of Massive MIMO in High Throughput and Long Range Applications such as Multibeam Satellites Continues to Increase

Advancements in 4G LTE & 4.5G Data Models Drives Rapid Demand for Massive MIMO

Product Overview

Massive MIMO: Definition

Benefits and Challenges of Massive MIO

Role of Massive MIMO in LTE Advanced Pro Technology

An Insight on Massive MIMO Technology with 5G

Massive MIMO and LTE Advanced Technology

Massive MIMO TDD Systems

Massive MIMO FDD Systems

