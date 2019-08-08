Global Massive MIMO Markets, 2019 to 2025 - LTE Advanced Market Poised to Reach Over US$9.5 Million by 2025
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massive MIMO - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Massive MIMO market worldwide is projected to grow by US$13.4 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 42.2%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
LTE Advanced, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 44.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.5 Million by the year 2025, LTE Advanced will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 50.5% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$575.2 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, LTE Advanced will reach a market size of US$533 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 38.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Companies Mentioned
- China Unicom
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings
- Commscope
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Ericsson AB
- Huawei Technologies
- Kathrein SE
- Nokia Corporation
- Reliance Jio Infocomm
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Singtel Optus Pty.
- Smartone Mobile Communications Limited
- Sprint Corporation
- T-Mobile USA
- Telefonica S.A.
- Telstra Corporation
- Verizon Communications
- Vodafone Group plc
- ZTE Corporation
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Increasing Number of Installed Antennas on a Radio to Enhance Throughput and Spectrum Efficiency Drives Demand for Massive MIMO Market
- 5G Technology to Witness Fastest Growth Due to Benefits such as Cost efficiency, Time to Market, and Network Performance
- Global 5G and Massive MIMO Radio Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Competition
- Global Massive MIMO Market for the year 2019: Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Massive MIMO Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- LTE Advanced Pro (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- 5G (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- LTE Advanced (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- TDD (Spectrum) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- FDD (Spectrum) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Surge in Need for High Speed Internet and Growth in Data Volumes on Portable Devices Favor Massive MIMO Market Growth
- Global Internet Penetration Rate by Region for the year 2019
- Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Breakdown of Network Latency by Network in Milliseconds
- Massive MIMO Finds Immense Use in Mobile Communications Market for Software Implementation: A Growth Indicator
- Global Wireless Data Communication Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Attributes such as High Signal to Noise Ratio and Link Reliability Make Massive MIMO a Preferred Technology
- Usage of Massive MIMO in High Throughput and Long Range Applications such as Multibeam Satellites Continues to Increase
- Advancements in 4G LTE & 4.5G Data Models Drives Rapid Demand for Massive MIMO
- Product Overview
- Massive MIMO: Definition
- Benefits and Challenges of Massive MIO
- Role of Massive MIMO in LTE Advanced Pro Technology
- An Insight on Massive MIMO Technology with 5G
- Massive MIMO and LTE Advanced Technology
- Massive MIMO TDD Systems
- Massive MIMO FDD Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Massive MIMO Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- LTE Advanced Pro (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- 5G (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- LTE Advanced (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- TDD (Spectrum) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- FDD (Spectrum) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Massive MIMO Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- LTE Advanced Pro (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- 5G (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- LTE Advanced (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- TDD (Spectrum) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- FDD (Spectrum) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68srd4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.