Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market

The global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market is likely to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period, according to the latest report on Wise Guy Research (WGR). The global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market’s major drivers and restraints are analyzed in the report, which provides readers with a clear picture of what’s driving and what’s holding back the Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market. The historical trajectory of the Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market is examined in the report in order to provide a basis for predictions regarding the market’s growth rate over the forecast period. Happenings in the Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market in the review period are examined carefully to explain their connection with the market’s present state and future growth prospects.

The global automotive adhesives sealants market is highly fragmented with the presence of several local and international vendors. Wacker Chemie AG, Henkel Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., LORD Corporation., and Bostik SA are few of the prominent players in the global automotive adhesives sealants market. PPG Industries, Inc. is one of the major companies and is enhancing the market through acquisition. For instance, in December 2018, PPG Industries, Inc. acquired U.S.-based SEM Products, Inc., manufacturer of repair and refinish products used primarily for automotive applications. Most of the key companies in the market are also strongly focusing on the formation of business partnerships as part of their business strategy to enhance market positioning. For instance, in September 2017, PPG announced its business partnership with automotive giant Renault-Nissan Alliance to deliver tailor-made structural adhesives to more than one million Renault, Nissan and Samsung cars across Asia, Europe, North America, and South America.

The leading players operating in the Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market are also studied in the report to provide readers with a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape in the market. The major strategies used by leading players in the Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market are studied in the report to provide readers with an idea of what works and what doesn’t, in the Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market. Individual players are analyzed in detail in the report in order to elaborate on their regional presence and product catalog, providing a clear overview of each major player operating in the Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market.

Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market– Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the global automotive adhesives sealants market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the market due to the increasing focus of automotive manufacturers on technological advancements and lower production costs are a major trend of the market. The rising automotive sales in leading Asian countries such as China and India is positively influencing the growth prospects of the regional market. According to statistics published by International organization of Motor Vehicle Maunufacturers (OICA), the automotive sales witnessed a rise of 3.9% in China and 9.49% in India in 2018, compared to the sales figures in 2017.

Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market– Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of resin type, the global automotive adhesives and sealants market is segmented into epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, silicone, and others. Polyurethane dominates the market in terms of versatility and popularity. Polyurethane adhesives has an excellent bonding and vibration resistance for both exteriors (such as bumpers) and interior (such as carpet, trim) components. Owing of its bond strength and ease of application, polyurethanes are a sealant material for automobile window installation. All of these factors are anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period. New techonological development in polyurethane adhesive would propel the market growth for the segment. For instance, in August 2018, Lord Corporation launched fast cure polyurethane adhesive for bonding composites parts produced at high production rates, as in the automotive industry.

Global Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market– Market Dynamics

Expansion of manufacturing operations by domestic and global automotive brands is increasing demand for materials, including adhesives sealants. These are some of the factors propelling market growth. The companies are focused on business expansion to expand their product portfolio and strengthen the business position. For instance, in October 2016, PPG Industrial Inc. completed its first phase of automotive adhesives and sealants manufacturing expansion project at its facility in Tepotzotlan, Mexico.

Similarly, the adoption of the latest innovations in adhesive technologies is having a surge effect on market growth. For instance, in September 2018, Henkel has built the new global innovation center of its Adhesive Technologies business in Dusseldorf, Germany. However, increasing raw material prices is one of the key restraints hampering the growth of this market.

