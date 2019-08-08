Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results
/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU), one of the nation’s largest operators of senior housing communities, announced today operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
“In the second quarter, we continued to focus on initiatives to stabilize and invest in our operations to build a platform for sustainable, profitable growth. We have assembled a strong, experienced team to lead operations, we have improved our business processes and we are experiencing positive momentum in several metrics, including higher average rents, well-managed operating costs and higher employee retention,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Although conditions remain difficult and the impact of our actions will take time to result in improved financial performance, we are confident our strategy will establish a solid foundation for long-term value creation.”
Operating and Financial Summary (all amounts in this operating and financial summary exclude two communities undergoing lease-up or significant renovation and conversion, unless otherwise noted; also, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below and reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure on the final page of this release):
- Revenue in the second quarter of 2019, including all communities, was $113.1 million, a $1.5 million, or 1.3%, decrease, from the second quarter of 2018.
- Revenue for same communities, which excludes two communities undergoing lease-up or significant renovation and conversion and the Company’s two communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey, was $110.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 1.7%, versus the second quarter of 2018.
- Occupancy for all communities was 82.4% for the second quarter of 2019, a decline of 70 basis points from the first quarter of 2019, and a decrease of 280 basis points from the second quarter of 2018 due in part to the re-opening of our two communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey in the third quarter of 2018. Occupancy for same communities was 83.6% in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 80 basis points from the first quarter of 2019, and a decrease of 190 basis points, when compared with the second quarter of 2018.
- Average monthly rent for all communities was $3,629 in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $11, or 0.3%, from the second quarter of 2018. Average monthly rent for same communities was $3,632 in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $15 per occupied unit, or 0.4%, from the second quarter of 2018. Average monthly rent increased 0.4% for all communities and 0.5% for same communities in the second quarter of 2019 when compared with the first quarter of 2019.
- Revenue for same communities, which excludes two communities undergoing lease-up or significant renovation and conversion and the Company’s two communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey, was $110.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 1.7%, versus the second quarter of 2018.
- Income from operations, including all communities, was $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, versus $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.
- The Company’s Net Loss for the second quarter of 2019, including all communities, was $12.5 million.
- Excluding items noted and reconciled on the final page of this release, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDAR was $34.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $38.4 million in the comparable period last year. Adjusted EBITDAR is a financial valuation measure, rather than a financial performance measure, used by management and others to evaluate the value of companies in the senior living industry.
- Adjusted Cash from Facility Operations (“CFFO”) was $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.
- Excluding items noted and reconciled on the final page of this release, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Recent Investment Activity
As previously reported, the Company closed on the sale of its community in Kokomo, Indiana, on May 1, 2019, at a price of $5.0 million. The transaction resulted in approximately $1.4 million in net cash proceeds. The community had a negative CFFO contribution of approximately $0.2 million in 2018.
Carey P. Hendrickson, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “Consistent with our normal business practices, the Company is engaged in various activities, including the marketing of a limited number of additional owned communities for potential divestiture and the refinancing of existing owned communities. Against a challenging operating environment, we are taking these proactive steps to strengthen our financial foundation, optimize our asset portfolio, and ultimately, enhance shareholder value.”
Financial Results - Second Quarter
For the second quarter of 2019, the Company reported revenue of $113.1 million, compared with revenue of $114.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Revenue for consolidated communities excluding the two communities undergoing significant renovation and conversion, was $111.9 million, a decrease of 1.2%, in the second quarter of 2019 when compared with the second quarter of 2018.
Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $74.4 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 2.0%, from the second quarter of 2018. Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2019 included a $1.2 million business interruption insurance credit related to the Company’s two Houston communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey to offset the lost revenues and continuing expenses, and to restore the communities’ net income for the second quarter of 2019 based on an approximate average of the communities’ net income in the seven months of 2017 prior to the hurricane. The business interruption credit was $1.6 million in the comparable period a year ago.
General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $6.6 million versus $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding transaction and conversion costs in both periods (including approximately $0.5 million related to separation and placement costs associated with the Company’s former CEO and COO), general and administrative expenses increased $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 versus the second quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenues under management, general and administrative expenses, excluding transaction and conversion costs, were 5.1% in the second quarter of 2019.
Income from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.2 million. This compares with $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.
The Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures exclude two communities that are undergoing significant renovation and conversion (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below).
Adjusted EBITDAR for the second quarter of 2019 was $34.0 million, compared with $38.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted CFFO was $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. CFFO for the second quarter of 2019 includes a negative net impact of $0.5 million related to the Company’s adoption of the new lease accounting standard (“ASC 842”) effective January 1, 2019. There was no impact on Adjusted EBITDAR related to the adoption of the new lease standard.
Operating Activities
Same community results exclude two previously noted communities undergoing lease-up or significant renovation and conversion, the two Houston communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey, and the Kokomo community sold on May 1, 2019. Same-community results also exclude certain conversion costs.
Same-community revenue in the second quarter of 2019 decreased 1.7% versus the second quarter of 2018.
Same-community operating expenses increased 1.9% in the second quarter of 2019 versus the second quarter of 2018, excluding conversion costs in all periods. On the same basis, labor costs, including benefits, increased 0.4% in the second quarter, food costs increased 0.7% and utilities decreased 3.2%, respectively. Same-community net operating income decreased 7.7% in the second quarter of 2019 when compared with the same period a year ago.
Capital expenditures were $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2019.
Balance Sheet
The Company ended the second quarter with $34.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash. As of June 30, 2019, the Company financed its owned communities with mortgages totaling $971.0 million, at interest rates averaging 4.9%. The majority of the Company’s debt is at fixed interest rates excluding a $65 million bridge loan that matures in 2020, an $11 million bridge loan that matures in 2021, and approximately $50 million of long-term variable rate debt under the Company’s Master Credit Facility. The earliest maturity date for the Company’s fixed-rate debt is in 2022.
The Company’s cash on hand and cash flow from operations are expected to be sufficient for working capital and to fund the Company’s capital expenditures.
Q2 2019 Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call with senior management to discuss the Company’s 2019 second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate, dial 323-794-2597, and use confirmation code 4040867. A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available at www.capitalsenior.com.
For the convenience of the Company’s shareholders and the public, the conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting August 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until August 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call replay, call 719-457-0820, and use confirmation code 4040867. The conference call will also be made available for playback via the Company’s corporate website at https://www.capitalsenior.com/investor-relations/conference-calls/.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures of Operating Performance
Adjusted EBITDAR is a financial valuation measure and Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO are financial performance measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures may have material limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure commonly used by Company management, research analysts and investors to value companies in the senior living industry. Since Adjusted EBITDAR excludes interest expense and rent expense, it allows Company management, research analysts and investors to compare the enterprise values of different companies without regard to differences in capital structures and leasing arrangements.
The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO are useful as performance measures in identifying trends in day-to-day operations because they exclude the costs associated with acquisitions and conversions and other items that do not ordinarily reflect the ongoing operating results of our primary business. Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO provide indicators to management of progress in achieving both consolidated and individual business unit operating performance and are used by research analysts and investors to evaluate the performance of companies in the senior living industry.
The Company strongly urges you to review the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDAR and the reconciliation of net income/(loss) to Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO, along with the Company’s consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations, and statements of cash flows. This is included on the last page of this press release.
About the Company
Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s largest operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company’s 128 communities are home to nearly 12,000 residents across 23 states and provide compassionate, resident-centric service and care as well as engaging programming. Capital Senior Living offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.
Safe Harbor
The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash flow to satisfy its debt and lease obligations and to fund the Company’s capital improvement projects to expand, redevelop, and/or reposition its senior living communities; the Company’s ability to obtain additional capital on terms acceptable to it; the Company’s ability to extend or refinance its existing debt as such debt matures; the Company’s compliance with its debt and lease agreements; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions upon favorable terms or at all; the risk of oversupply and increased competition in the markets which the Company operates; the risk of increased competition for skilled workers due to wage pressure and changes in regulatory requirements; the departure of the Company’s key officers and personnel; the cost and difficulty of complying with applicable licensure, legislative oversight, or regulatory changes; the risks associated with a decline in economic conditions generally; the adequacy and continued availability of the Company’s insurance policies and the Company’s ability to recover any losses it sustains under such policies; changes in accounting principles and interpretations; and the other risks and factors identified from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
For information about Capital Senior Living, visit www.capitalsenior.com.
Investor Contact Carey P. Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, at 972-770-5600 or chendrickson@capitalsenior.com.
Press Contact Susan J. Turkell at 303-766-4343 or sturkell@capitalsenior.com.
CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
|
June 30,
2019
|
December 31,
2018
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|21,698
|$
|31,309
|Restricted cash
|13,053
|13,011
|Accounts receivable, net
|10,710
|10,581
|Federal and state income taxes receivable
|152
|152
|Property tax and insurance deposits
|10,940
|13,173
|Prepaid expenses and other
|6,404
|5,232
|Total current assets
|62,957
|73,458
|Property and equipment, net
|1,012,229
|1,059,049
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|241,231
|—
|Deferred taxes, net
|152
|152
|Other assets, net
|11,467
|16,485
|Total assets
|$
|1,328,036
|$
|1,149,144
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,012
|$
|9,095
|Accrued expenses
|43,087
|41,880
|Current portion of notes payable, net of deferred loan costs
|17,973
|14,342
|Current portion of deferred income
|5,418
|14,892
|Current portion of financing obligations
|1,695
|3,113
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|45,991
|—
|Federal and state income taxes payable
|179
|406
|Customer deposits
|1,287
|1,302
|Total current liabilities
|117,642
|85,030
|Deferred income
|—
|8,151
|Financing obligations, net of current portion
|10,571
|45,647
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|226,909
|—
|Other long-term liabilities
|—
|15,643
|Notes payable, net of deferred loan costs and current portion
|949,871
|959,408
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value:
|Authorized shares – 15,000; no shares issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock, $.01 par value:
|Authorized shares – 65,000; issued and outstanding
shares – 31,469 and 31,273 in 2019 and 2018, respectively
|320
|318
|Additional paid-in capital
|188,537
|187,879
|Retained deficit
|(162,384
|)
|(149,502
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost – 494 shares in 2019 and 2018
|(3,430
|)
|(3,430
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|23,043
|35,265
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|1,328,036
|$
|1,149,144
CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenues:
|Resident revenue
|$
|113,126
|$
|114,627
|$
|227,302
|$
|229,270
|Expenses:
|Operating expenses (exclusive of facility lease expense and depreciation and amortization expense shown below)
|74,430
|72,968
|149,835
|144,668
|General and administrative expenses
|6,642
|5,712
|14,212
|11,734
|Facility lease expense
|14,238
|14,224
|28,473
|28,438
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,638
|2,559
|660
|4,508
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|15,975
|15,521
|31,949
|30,893
|Total expenses
|112,923
|110,984
|225,129
|220,241
|Income from operations
|203
|3,643
|2,173
|9,029
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|57
|38
|114
|75
|Interest expense
|(12,602
|)
|(12,615
|)
|(25,166
|)
|(25,066
|)
|Write-off of deferred loan costs and prepayment premiums
|(97
|)
|—
|(97
|)
|—
|Write-down of assets held for sale
|—
|—
|(2,340
|)
|—
|Gain on disposition of assets, net
|38
|—
|38
|3
|Other (expense) income
|(16
|)
|1
|7
|2
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(12,417
|)
|(8,933
|)
|(25,271
|)
|(15,957
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(117
|)
|(127
|)
|(247
|)
|(259
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(12,534
|)
|$
|(9,060
|)
|$
|(25,518
|)
|$
|(16,216
|)
|Per share data:
|Basic net loss per share
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|(0.85
|)
|$
|(0.55
|)
|Diluted net loss per share
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|(0.85
|)
|$
|(0.55
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding — basic
|30,279
|29,831
|30,191
|29,730
|Weighted average shares outstanding — diluted
|30,279
|29,831
|30,191
|29,730
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(12,534
|)
|$
|(9,060
|)
|$
|(25,518
|)
|$
|(16,216
|)
CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2019
|2018
|Operating Activities
|Net loss
|$
|(25,518
|)
|$
|(16,216
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|31,949
|30,893
|Amortization of deferred financing charges
|857
|859
|Amortization of deferred lease costs and lease intangibles
|—
|424
|Amortization of lease incentives
|—
|(856
|)
|Deferred income
|209
|(344
|)
|Operating lease expense adjustment
|(2,457
|)
|—
|Write-off of deferred loan costs and prepayment premiums
|97
|—
|Write-down of assets held for sale
|2,340
|—
|Gain on disposition of assets, net
|(38
|)
|(3
|)
|Provision for bad debts
|1,613
|1,454
|Stock-based compensation expense
|660
|4,508
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(1,744
|)
|(3,080
|)
|Property tax and insurance deposits
|2,233
|3,332
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(2,251
|)
|(294
|)
|Other assets
|(745
|)
|407
|Accounts payable
|(7,083
|)
|(1,267
|)
|Accrued expenses
|1,207
|(2,404
|)
|Other liabilities
|—
|(1,908
|)
|Federal and state income taxes receivable/payable
|(227
|)
|(211
|)
|Deferred resident revenue
|(336
|)
|(97
|)
|Customer deposits
|(15
|)
|(89
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|751
|15,108
|Investing Activities
|Capital expenditures
|(7,812
|)
|(10,802
|)
|Proceeds from disposition of assets
|4,888
|4
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,924
|)
|(10,798
|)
|Financing Activities
|Proceeds from notes payable
|5,268
|1,740
|Repayments of notes payable
|(11,905
|)
|(11,167
|)
|Cash payments for capital lease and financing obligations
|(538
|)
|(1,534
|)
|Deferred financing charges paid
|(221
|)
|(46
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(7,396
|)
|(11,007
|)
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(9,569
|)
|(6,697
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|44,320
|31,024
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|34,751
|$
|24,327
|Supplemental Disclosures
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|$
|23,509
|$
|24,121
|Income taxes
|$
|505
|$
|543
|Capital Senior Living Corporation
|Supplemental Information
|Average
|Communities
|Resident Capacity
|Average Units
|Q2 19
|Q2 18
|Q2 19
|Q2 18
|Q2 19
|Q2 18
|Portfolio Data
|I. Community Ownership / Management
|Consolidated communities
|Owned
|82
|83
|10,629
|10,767
|8,189
|7,971
|Leased
|46
|46
|5,756
|5,756
|4,412
|4,420
|Total
|128
|129
|16,385
|16,523
|12,601
|12,391
|Independent living
|6,879
|6,879
|4,871
|4,898
|Assisted living
|9,506
|9,644
|7,730
|7,493
|Total
|16,385
|16,523
|12,601
|12,391
|II. Percentage of Operating Portfolio
|Consolidated communities
|Owned
|64.1
|%
|64.3
|%
|64.9
|%
|65.2
|%
|65.0
|%
|64.3
|%
|Leased
|35.9
|%
|35.7
|%
|35.1
|%
|34.8
|%
|35.0
|%
|35.7
|%
|Total
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Independent living
|42.0
|%
|41.6
|%
|38.7
|%
|39.5
|%
|Assisted living
|58.0
|%
|58.4
|%
|61.3
|%
|60.5
|%
|Total
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|
Capital Senior Living Corporation
|Supplemental Information (excludes two communities being repositioned/leased up, two communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey and the Kokomo community sold on May 1, 2019)
|Selected Operating Results
|Q2 19
|Q2 18
|I. Owned communities
|Number of communities
|78
|79
|Resident capacity
|10,110
|10,248
|Unit capacity
|7,747
|7,776
|Financial occupancy (1)
|85.3
|%
|86.9
|%
|Revenue (in millions)
|70.1
|71.5
|Operating expenses (in millions) (2)
|47.5
|46.3
|Operating margin (2)
|32
|%
|35
|%
|Average monthly rent
|3,537
|3,527
|II. Leased communities
|Number of communities
|46
|46
|Resident capacity
|5,756
|5,756
|Unit capacity
|4,412
|4,420
|Financial occupancy (1)
|80.5
|%
|83.1
|%
|Revenue (in millions)
|40.6
|41.7
|Operating expenses (in millions) (2)
|24.8
|25.1
|Operating margin (2)
|39
|%
|40
|%
|Average monthly rent
|3,814
|3,789
|III. Consolidated communities
|Number of communities
|124
|125
|Resident capacity
|15,866
|16,004
|Unit capacity
|12,159
|12,196
|Financial occupancy (1)
|83.6
|%
|85.5
|%
|Revenue (in millions)
|110.8
|113.2
|Operating expenses (in millions) (2)
|72.2
|71.3
|Operating margin (2)
|35
|%
|37
|%
|Average monthly rent
|3,634
|3,619
|IV. Same-store communities
|Number of communities
|124
|124
|Resident capacity
|15,866
|15,866
|Unit capacity
|12,133
|12,118
|Financial occupancy (1)
|83.6
|%
|85.5
|%
|Revenue (in millions)
|110.5
|112.4
|Operating expenses (in millions) (2)
|72.0
|70.6
|Operating margin (2)
|35
|%
|37
|%
|Average monthly rent
|3,632
|3,617
|V. General and Administrative expenses as a percent of Total Revenues under Management
|Second quarter (3)
|5.1
|%
|3.9
|%
|Year to date (3)
|5.1
|%
|4.5
|%
|VI. Consolidated Mortgage Debt Information (in thousands, except interest rates)
|(excludes insurance premium financing)
|Total fixed rate mortgage debt
|844,567
|878,179
|Total variable rate mortgage debt
|126,385
|76,381
|Weighted average interest rate
|4.86
|%
|4.77
|%
|(1) Financial occupancy represents actual days occupied divided by total number of available days during the quarter.
|(2) Excludes management fees, provision for bad debts and transaction and conversion costs.
|(3) Excludes transaction and conversion costs.
|CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Adjusted EBITDAR
|Net loss
|$
|(12,534
|)
|$
|(9,060
|)
|$
|(25,518
|)
|$
|(16,216
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|15,975
|15,521
|31,949
|30,893
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,638
|2,559
|660
|4,508
|Facility lease expense
|14,238
|14,224
|28,473
|28,438
|Provision for bad debts
|808
|995
|1,613
|1,454
|Interest income
|(57
|)
|(38
|)
|(114
|)
|(75
|)
|Interest expense
|12,602
|12,615
|25,166
|25,066
|Write-off of deferred loan costs and prepayment premiums
|97
|-
|97
|-
|Write down of assets held for sale
|-
|-
|2,340
|-
|Gain on disposition of assets, net
|(38
|)
|-
|(38
|)
|(3
|)
|Other expense (income)
|16
|(1
|)
|(7
|)
|(2
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|117
|127
|247
|259
|Casualty losses
|257
|215
|525
|429
|Transaction and conversion costs
|328
|589
|960
|838
|Employee placement and separation costs
|534
|690
|1,896
|-
|Employee benefit reserve adjustments
|-
|-
|-
|690
|Communities excluded due to repositioning/lease-up
|(18
|)
|(38
|)
|37
|24
|Adjusted EBITDAR
|$
|33,963
|$
|38,398
|$
|68,286
|$
|76,303
|Adjusted Revenues
|Total revenues
|$
|113,126
|$
|114,627
|$
|227,302
|$
|229,270
|Communities excluded due to repositioning/lease-up
|(1,260
|)
|(1,419
|)
|(2,550
|)
|(2,773
|)
|Adjusted revenues
|$
|111,866
|$
|113,208
|$
|224,752
|$
|226,497
|Adjusted net loss and Adjusted net loss per share
|Net loss
|$
|(12,534
|)
|$
|(9,060
|)
|$
|(25,518
|)
|$
|(16,216
|)
|Casualty losses
|257
|215
|525
|429
|Transaction and conversion costs
|328
|619
|977
|881
|Employee placement and separation costs
|534
|-
|1,896
|-
|Employee benefit reserve adjustments
|-
|690
|-
|690
|Write-off of deferred loan costs and prepayment premiums
|97
|-
|97
|-
|Write down of assets held for sale
|-
|-
|2,340
|-
|Gain on disposition of assets
|(38
|)
|-
|(38
|)
|(3
|)
|Tax impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (25%)
|(295
|)
|(209
|)
|(1,449
|)
|(739
|)
|Deferred tax asset valuation allowance
|2,762
|2,110
|5,663
|3,519
|Communities excluded due to repositioning/lease-up
|594
|606
|1,277
|1,278
|Adjusted net loss
|$
|(8,295
|)
|$
|(5,029
|)
|$
|(14,230
|)
|$
|(10,161
|)
|Diluted shares outstanding
|30,279
|29,831
|30,191
|29,730
|Adjusted net loss per share
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.47
|)
|$
|(0.34
|)
|Adjusted CFFO
|Net loss
|$
|(12,534
|)
|$
|(9,060
|)
|$
|(25,518
|)
|$
|(16,216
|)
|Non-cash charges, net
|17,400
|19,012
|35,230
|36,935
|Operating lease payment adjustment to normalize lease commitments
|-
|-
|(910
|)
|-
|Recurring capital expenditures
|(1,148
|)
|(1,186
|)
|(2,297
|)
|(2,373
|)
|Casualty losses
|257
|215
|525
|429
|Transaction and conversion costs
|328
|619
|977
|881
|Employee placement and separation costs
|534
|-
|1,896
|-
|Employee benefit reserve adjustments
|-
|690
|-
|690
|Communities excluded due to repositioning/lease-up
|357
|320
|795
|709
|Adjusted CFFO
|$
|5,194
|$
|10,610
|$
|10,698
|$
|21,055
Investor Contact:
Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 1-972-770-5600
chendrickson@capitalsenior.com
Press Contact:
Susan J. Turkell, 303-766-4343, sturkell@capitalsenior.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.