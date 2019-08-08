Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Outlook 2019: Global Opportunity, Trends, Share, Demand, Analysis, Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

However, the Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging market is quite fragmented and it is a tough competition that is going on due to the presence of several established names vying for the top position. The market is also witnessing an ingress of new entrants who are posing challenges to established names with tactical moves like product innovation and new product series. Major names are countering these challenges by having their own merger, acquisition, collaboration, and other strategies. The Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging market report is also keeping an eye on the geographical locations to understand demographical features.

This study considers the Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Up to 50 Kg

50-100 Kg

Above 100 Kg

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food & Beverages

Consumer Electronics

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemicals Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

WestRock

Oji Holdings

VPK Packaging Group

Mondi Group

Sonoco Products

International Paper

Georgia Pacific

Smurfit Kappa

Pratt Industries

DS Smith

GWP Group

Quadwall Ltd

U.S. Corrugated, Inc

Cheng Loong Corporation

Packaging Corporation of America

Table of Contents

Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging by Manufacturers

4 Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis



13 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables and Figures

……Continued

