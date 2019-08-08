Syngas Chemicals: Global Markets to 2022 | Eastman Chemical Company, Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., Methanex Corp

Syngas Chemicals -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

Description

The report issued on WiseGuyReports, concerning the Syngas Chemicals market states every actionable force disrupting the Syngas Chemicals market growth. A top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed in the preparation of the report on Syngas Chemicals market. The Syngas Chemicals market has been analyzed from the year 2019 as the base year to 2025 as the end year. The entire report has been sectioned into an overview of the Syngas Chemicals market, segmental outline, regional outlook, competitive dashboard, and the market updates. The Syngas Chemicals market overview has been segmented into market statistics and the market highlights. Proficient analysts applied modern research methodologies for extensive primary and secondary research on the Syngas Chemicals market.

The global syngas chemicals market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for syngas chemicals market in emerging countries. Rising disposable income in developing economies, growth in vehicle sales, increase in construction activity in emerging markets, technological advances such as big data, IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is aiding the syngas chemicals market growth.

The market for syngas chemicals reached a value of nearly $REDACTED billion in 2017 and is expected to growat a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to nearly $REDACTED billion by 2020. The market for syngas chemicals is fragmented with a large number of players. Major players in the market are LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Celanese Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, Methanex Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, and others. Acetyls accounted for the largest share of the market for syngas chemicals drugs market in 2017 at REDACTED%. The highest growth is projected to come from methanol which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%. Major factors

included government regulations to blend gasoline with methanol and rapid growth in the demand for passenger and heavy vehicles.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for syngas chemicals drugs market, accounting for REDACTED% of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, Asia Pacific is expectedto witness the fastest growth in the syngas chemicals drugs market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, followed by Africa, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%.

The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the syngas chemicals drugs market. China and India are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% and REDACTED%, respectively.The market is challenged by restraints such as increase in oil prices and rising trade protectionism.Report Scope

This research report categorizes the syngas chemicals market by type. Product type include a MTBE (Methyl tertiary-butyl ether), formaldehyde and resins, acetyls and methanol.

Report Includes

- 96 data tables

- Country specific data and analysis for China, India, Japan, Australia, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, USA and Brazil

- Discussion about the effect of rising disposable income, growth in vehicle sales, and increase in construction activity to the syngas chemical market growth

- Information about usage of auto thermal reforming technology to reduce operating costs and increase operational efficiency

- Insight into the Government Initiatives, Regulatory Bodies and Major Associations representing Syngas Chemical industry

- Profiles of the Key Competitors of Syngas Chemicals Market, including Celanese Corp, Eastman Chemical Company, Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., Methanex Corp and Petrochina Company Limited

Research Methodology

To understand the market potential in a precise manner, the global market has been analyzed according to the strictures mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. Also, the syngas chemicals market has been studied using SWOT analysis, and it highlights various strengths and opportunities, threats, and weaknesses that are associated with the industry.

List of Tables

Summary Table : Global Syngas Chemicals Market, Through 2022

Table 1 : Global Syngas Chemicals Manufacturing Historic Market, Through 2017

Table 2 : Global Syngas Chemicals Market, Through 2022

Table 3 : Global Syngas Chemicals Market, by Segment, 2017

Table 4 : Global Syngas Chemicals Manufacturing Market Historic and Forecast Growth Rate, by Segment, Through 2022

Table 5 : Global Per Capita Average Syngas Chemicals Market Expenditure, 2013-2022

Table 6 : Per Capita Average Syngas Chemicals Market Expenditure, by Country, 2017

Table 7 : Global Syngas Chemicals Market Size as a Percentage of GDP, 2013-2022

Table 8 : Global Syngas Chemicals Market Size as a Percentage of GDP, by Country

Table 9 : Global Syngas Chemicals Market, by Region, 2017

Table 10 : Global Syngas Chemicals Manufacturing Market Historic and Forecast Growth Rate, by Region, Through 2022

Table 11 : Global Syngas Chemicals Market, by Region, 2017

Table 12 : Global Syngas Chemicals Market, by Country, 2017

Table 13 : Global Syngas Chemicals Manufacturing Market Historic and Forecast Growth Rate, by Country, 2013-2022

Table 14 : Global Syngas Chemicals Market, by Country, 2017

Table 15 : Asia-Pacific-Syngas Chemicals Historic Market, Through 2017

Table 16 : Asia-Pacific Syngas Chemicals Market, Through 2022

Table 17 : Asia-Pacific Syngas Chemicals Market, by Segment, 2017

Table 18 : Asia-Pacific Syngas Chemicals Market Historic and Forecast Growth Rate, by Segment, 2013-2022

Table 19 : China Syngas Chemicals Historic Market, Through 2017

Table 20 : China Syngas Chemicals Market, Through 2022

Table 21 : China Syngas Chemicals Market, by Segment, 2017

Table 22 : China Syngas Chemicals Market Historic and Forecast Growth Rate, by Segment, 2013-2022

Table 23 : India Syngas Chemicals Historic Market, Through 2017

Table 24 : India Syngas Chemicals Market, Through 2022

Table 25 : India Syngas Chemicals Market, by Segment, 2017

Table 26 : India Syngas Chemicals Market Historic and Forecast Growth Rate, by Segment, 2013-2022

Table 27 : Japan Syngas Chemicals Historic Market, Through 2017

Table 28 : Japan Syngas Chemicals Market, Through 2022

Table 29 : Japan Syngas Chemicals Market, by Segment, 2017

Table 30 : Japan Syngas Chemicals Market Historic and Forecast Growth Rate, by Segment, 2013-2022

Continued...

