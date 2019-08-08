Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Global Markets to 2022 | Cambrex Corp., BASF, Dishman Group, Lonza

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Industry

Description

The report issued on WiseGuyReports, concerning the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market states every actionable force disrupting the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market growth. A top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed in the preparation of the report on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market has been analyzed from the year 2019 as the base year to 2025 as the end year. The entire report has been sectioned into an overview of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market, segmental outline, regional outlook, competitive dashboard, and the market updates. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market overview has been segmented into market statistics and the market highlights. Proficient analysts applied modern research methodologies for extensive primary and secondary research on the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market.

Report Scope

This report (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Global Markets to 2022) covers an overview of the pharmaceutical industry landscape and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), along with the current trends and dynamics shaping the API market landscape. API sourcing trends and regulatory guidelines that impact the procurement of API are studied here. The increasing importance of API outsourced manufacturing activities and the impact on the pharmaceutical industry are covered in the report.

The API market is segmented into categories: molecular entity, manufacturer type, end use and region. The API market is segmented into two molecular entity groups: natural and synthetic API. Synthetic APIs are further segmented into chemical synthesis, biocatalytic and cell culture. Under the category of molecular entity, APIs are segmented into small molecules and large molecules. By sourcing type, the market is segmented into captive market, merchant market and contract manufacturing organization (CMO). In terms of end use, the market is segmented into clinical trial use and commercial use.

In terms of geography, this report analyzes the market by the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. The API market is very fragmented. Therefore, attempts have been made to present the market share held by selected companies.

Report Includes

- 38 data tables and 32 additional tables

- Detailed overview of global market for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) within the pharmaceutical industry

- Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and UAE

- Segmentation of the global market by molecular entity, manufacturer type, end use, and geographical region

- Identification of factors such as challenges, trends and emerging opportunities that impact the future market dynamics

- A look at the current regulatory updates, new developments, mergers and acquisitions and partnership activities, and patent expiry shaping the API market landscape

- Examination of vendor landscape and detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global API market, including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cambrex Corp., BASF, Dishman Group, Lonza, and Sun Pharma

Research Methodology

To understand the market potential in a precise manner, the global market has been analyzed according to the strictures mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. Also, the active pharmaceutical ingredients market has been studied using SWOT analysis, and it highlights various strengths and opportunities, threats, and weaknesses that are associated with the industry.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Highlights

Chapter 3 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients-Introduction

Chapter 4 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Manufacturer/ Service Provider

Introduction and Global Markets

The API Market by Manufacturer Type

Captive Market: Market Analysis

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Merchant Market: Market Analysis

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs): Market Analysis

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 5 API Market by End Use

Introduction and Global Markets

Clinical Trial: Market Analysis

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Commercial: Market Analysis

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 API by Origin

Introduction and Market Analysis

Natural Origin: Types and Market Analysis

Plants Sources

Animal Sources

Others

Market Size and Forecast

Synthetic APIs: Types and Market Analysis

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Chemical Synthesis: Introduction and Market Analysis

Biocatalysis: Introduction and Market Analysis

Cell Culture Methods: Introduction and Market Analysis

Chapter 7 API Market by Molecule Type

Introduction and Global Markets

Small Molecules: Types and Market Analysis

Market Size and Forecast

Branded Small Molecule APIs

Generic APIs

Biologics: Types and Market Analysis

Top-Selling Biologics

Market Size and Forecast

Branded Biologic APIs

Biosimilar APIs

Chapter 8 API Market by Region

Introduction and Regional Market

North America

Overview

Market Size by Country

Europe

Overview

Market Size by Country

Asia-Pacific

Overview

Market Size by Country

Rest of the World

Overview

Chapter 9 Supplier Landscape and Key Industry Development

Supplier Landscape

Reasons for Fragmentation

List of Other Key API Manufacturers by Region

Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitute Products or Services

Bargaining Power of Customers (Buyers)

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Chapter 11 Appendix

Abbreviations

Continued...



