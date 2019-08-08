Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Global Markets to 2022 | Cambrex Corp., BASF, Dishman Group, Lonza
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2019
Description
The report issued on WiseGuyReports, concerning the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market states every actionable force disrupting the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market growth. A top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed in the preparation of the report on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market has been analyzed from the year 2019 as the base year to 2025 as the end year. The entire report has been sectioned into an overview of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market, segmental outline, regional outlook, competitive dashboard, and the market updates. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market overview has been segmented into market statistics and the market highlights. Proficient analysts applied modern research methodologies for extensive primary and secondary research on the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market.
Report Scope
This report (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Global Markets to 2022) covers an overview of the pharmaceutical industry landscape and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), along with the current trends and dynamics shaping the API market landscape. API sourcing trends and regulatory guidelines that impact the procurement of API are studied here. The increasing importance of API outsourced manufacturing activities and the impact on the pharmaceutical industry are covered in the report.
The API market is segmented into categories: molecular entity, manufacturer type, end use and region. The API market is segmented into two molecular entity groups: natural and synthetic API. Synthetic APIs are further segmented into chemical synthesis, biocatalytic and cell culture. Under the category of molecular entity, APIs are segmented into small molecules and large molecules. By sourcing type, the market is segmented into captive market, merchant market and contract manufacturing organization (CMO). In terms of end use, the market is segmented into clinical trial use and commercial use.
In terms of geography, this report analyzes the market by the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. The API market is very fragmented. Therefore, attempts have been made to present the market share held by selected companies.
Report Includes
- 38 data tables and 32 additional tables
- Detailed overview of global market for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) within the pharmaceutical industry
- Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and UAE
- Segmentation of the global market by molecular entity, manufacturer type, end use, and geographical region
- Identification of factors such as challenges, trends and emerging opportunities that impact the future market dynamics
- A look at the current regulatory updates, new developments, mergers and acquisitions and partnership activities, and patent expiry shaping the API market landscape
- Examination of vendor landscape and detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global API market, including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cambrex Corp., BASF, Dishman Group, Lonza, and Sun Pharma
Research Methodology
To understand the market potential in a precise manner, the global market has been analyzed according to the strictures mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. Also, the active pharmaceutical ingredients market has been studied using SWOT analysis, and it highlights various strengths and opportunities, threats, and weaknesses that are associated with the industry.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Highlights
Chapter 3 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients-Introduction
Chapter 4 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Manufacturer/ Service Provider
Introduction and Global Markets
The API Market by Manufacturer Type
Captive Market: Market Analysis
Overview
Market Size and Forecast
Merchant Market: Market Analysis
Overview
Market Size and Forecast
Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs): Market Analysis
Overview
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 5 API Market by End Use
Introduction and Global Markets
Clinical Trial: Market Analysis
Overview
Market Size and Forecast
Commercial: Market Analysis
Overview
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 6 API by Origin
Introduction and Market Analysis
Natural Origin: Types and Market Analysis
Plants Sources
Animal Sources
Others
Market Size and Forecast
Synthetic APIs: Types and Market Analysis
Overview
Market Size and Forecast
Chemical Synthesis: Introduction and Market Analysis
Biocatalysis: Introduction and Market Analysis
Cell Culture Methods: Introduction and Market Analysis
Chapter 7 API Market by Molecule Type
Introduction and Global Markets
Small Molecules: Types and Market Analysis
Market Size and Forecast
Branded Small Molecule APIs
Generic APIs
Biologics: Types and Market Analysis
Top-Selling Biologics
Market Size and Forecast
Branded Biologic APIs
Biosimilar APIs
Chapter 8 API Market by Region
Introduction and Regional Market
North America
Overview
Market Size by Country
Europe
Overview
Market Size by Country
Asia-Pacific
Overview
Market Size by Country
Rest of the World
Overview
Chapter 9 Supplier Landscape and Key Industry Development
Supplier Landscape
Reasons for Fragmentation
List of Other Key API Manufacturers by Region
Porter’s Five Force Analysis
Threat of New Entrants
Threat of Substitute Products or Services
Bargaining Power of Customers (Buyers)
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
Chapter 11 Appendix
Abbreviations
Continued...
