Global Internet of Things Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players & more...

The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions. High growth of internet of things is owing to rising internet and smartphone penetration, growing Industrial IoT (IIoT) adoption, coupled with increasing number of smart city projects across various countries. 

This report focuses on the global Internet of Things status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Vodafone 
Harman 
Accenture 
Atos 
Infosys 
Cognizant 
NTT Data 
Tata Consultancy Services 
IBM 
Tech Mahindra 
Luxoft 
Virtusa 
EPAM Systems 
HPE 
NIIT Technologies 
Tieto 
Lochbridge 
Dell 
Bosch Software Innovations 
Rogers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Professional 
Managed Services

Market segment by Application, split into 
Manufacturing 
Healthcare 
Smart Homes and Buildings 
Smart Cities

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Internet of Things status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Internet of Things development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

