Flow Cytometry Market Is Expected To Reach $5.05 billion By 2022 - A Study By TBRC

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flow cytometry market was valued at about $3.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $5.05 billion at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2022.

The flow cytometry market consists of sales of flow cytometry instruments, software and chemicals and related services. Flow cytometry is used to analyze characteristics of a biological cell such as cell size, cell count and cell complexity using laser optics. In the flow cytometry technique, cells are added to a fluid medium which is then passed through a pulsating laser beam. The cell then scatters the beam in different directions towards receptors that capture the light and translate it to data displayed on a monitor.

The increasing number of HIV cases globally is an important driver for the flow cytometry market. This is because the flow cytometry technique has its direct application in HIV diagnosis. Flow cytometry uses light scattering to determine the identity of cells. These cells are given certain markers called CDs (clusters of differentiation), based on the type of scattering. For the HIV virus cell, the clusters of differentiation is called CD4, and based on the number of CD4s in a medium, flow cytometry can be used to diagnose HIV. As the global HIV population continues to grow, the demand for diagnosis techniques such as flow cytometry is also increasing.

The availability of cheaper and better substitutes for flow cytometry is a major restrain on the flow cytometry market. These substitutes include ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) and radioimmunoassay. While flow cytometry, ELISA and radioimmunoassay are all methods that help in HIV diagnosis by detecting “problem cells” in a group of cells, ELISA and radioimmunoassay are cheaper and easier methods than flow cytometry. In ELISA, colour changes in reagents are used to detect problematic cells. While in radioimmunoassay, cells are given certain radioactive markers which are used to detect problematic cells. Both ELISA and radioimmunoassay can be implemented using cheap, traditional laboratory equipment and reagents with a higher throughput rate. However, flow cytometry involves high setup costs and costs of interpreting data along with a very low throughput.

High-throughput flow cytometry is an emerging trend in the flow cytometry market. This is due to high speed of cell parameter processing and capability to analyze several heterogeneous cell groups at once, using this technique. Traditional cytometry methods are very slow, especially when several cells need to be tested within a day. Using high-throughput flow cytometry methods such as fluorescence-activated cell-sorting (FACS), multiple cells can be allotted fluorescent markers which can be used to analyze their parameters in quick time. Examples of companies that offer high-throughput flow cytometry solutions include AstraZeneca and Novartis.

Major players in the flow cytometry market include Beckman Coulter, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher and Luminex..

Flow Cytometry Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides flow cytometry market overviews, analyzes and forecasts flow cytometry market size and growth for the global flow cytometry market, flow cytometry market share, flow cytometry market players, flow cytometry market size, flow cytometry market segments and geographies, flow cytometry market trends, flow cytometry market drivers and flow cytometry market restraints, flow cytometry market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The flow cytometry market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

