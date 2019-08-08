Bridgestone x Olympic x Paralympic a GO GO! Event to be Held in Sendai, Japan on August 24

Tokyo (August 8, 2019)--Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that it will hold the Bridgestone x Olympic x Paralympic a GO GO! event at Genki Field Sendai in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture in Japan on August 24, 2019. This event is designed to bring the excitement of the Olympic Movement and Paralympic Movement to communities across the country in celebration of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Since 2016, Bridgestone has hosted 10 Bridgestone x Olympic x Paralympic a GO GO! events throughout Japan*1 to help local communities celebrate sport, bring the excitement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to life, and to help resolve social issues by promoting the benefits of sport and active healthy lifestyles. To date, approximately 20,000 individuals have attended these events. The Tohoku region where Sendai City is located was chosen by Bridgestone as the site of the 11th event as a way to express the company's support for reconstruction efforts after the Great East Japan Earthquake, which is also an important cause for organizers of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Many Japanese athletes have been invited to the August 24 event in Sendai, including Team Bridgestone Japan athlete ambassadors Ai Miyazato (golf), Kosuke Hagino (swimming), and Manami Tanaka (wheelchair tennis), among others. Each athlete will share the fun of playing sports and the excitement of the Olympics and Paralympic Games with attendees. The athletes also will host lessons with tips on how to reach the highest pinnacle in their sports, participate in friendly competitions with attendees, and lead other hands-on sports experiences during the event.

Timed to coincide with - and celebrate - One Year to go to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the event also will introduce attendees to various Paralympic sports such as wheelchair tennis, wheelchair basketball, boccia, football 5-a-side, and archery through several demonstrations. It will also feature activities that offer the opportunity to learn more about how sports prosthetics are designed to help Para athletes perform their best.

As the only Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner with its global headquarters in Tokyo, Bridgestone is proud to work with its fellow stakeholders, including the Tokyo Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (TOCOG), the Japanese Olympic and Paralympic Committees and more to help bring the excitement of Tokyo 2020 to life through its Bridgestone x Olympic x Paralympic a GO GO! events.

*1 The locations and dates of these events are listed below. 1st: Kurume City, Fukuoka; Jul 3, 2016 2nd: Kodaira City, Tokyo; Oct 30, 2016 3rd: Kurume City, Fukuoka; Apr 30, 2017 4th: Yokohama City, Kanagawa; Jun 4, 2017 5th: Kodaira City, Tokyo; Oct 29, 2017 6th: Koriyama City, Fukushima; Nov 18, 2017 7th: Kumamoto City, Kumamoto; Jun 4, 2018 8th: Sapporo City, Hokkaido; Aug 4, 2018 9th: Nasushiobara City, Tochigi; Sept 24, 2018 10th: Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka; Jun 1, 2019

