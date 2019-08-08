Global Antibiotic Resistance Market is Expected to Reach USD 13.16 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Antibiotic Resistance Market by Disease, Pathogen, Drug Class (Oxazolidinone, Lipoglycopeptides, Tetracyclines, Cephalosporins, Combination therapies, others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing resistance against antibiotics, increasing burden of antibiotic-resistant infections, growing demand for generic drugs from emerging countries and wide distribution of anti-MRSA drugs will lead to the growth of the market in a couple of years. The global antibiotic resistance market is expected to grow from USD 8.21 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.16 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Antibiotics are antimicrobial substance which is used to fight against the bacterial infection. They are also used to cure many conditions such as strep throat, sinus infections, urinary tract infections, ear infections, pneumonia, skin infections, and others. Antibiotics are classified on the basis of chemical structures, spectrum of activity and mode of action. The ability to resist the bacterial infection is termed as antibiotics resistance. It is a major concern worldwide. Major pharmaceutical companies on the forefront are involved in the development of broad spectrum antibiotics. For instance, in 2018, Acurx Pharmaceuticals introduced ACX-362E, which is the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved antibiotic candidate, designated as Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) with Clostridium Difficile Infection (CDI).

Emergence of multi-drug resistant pathogens and high burden of antibiotic-resistant infections are the major factors driving the market. In addition, several biotech companies are developing therapies for antibiotic resistance which is fuelling the growth of antibiotic resistance market. Fewer profit margins for marketed drugs and lower return on investments may hamper the growth of antibiotic resistance market. However, funding from international organizations serves as a catalyst in developed markets. Financial support for biotech companies to complete early stage development of their novel therapies for antibiotic resistant infections are major subsidizing factors boosting the growth of the antibiotic resistance market.

Key players operating in the antibiotic resistance market are, Allergan, Melinta Therapeutics., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Shionogi, Lupin and others. Novartis AG, Pfizer and Merck are the top leading players of the market. Key players active in the global antibiotic resistance market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the antibiotic resistance market.

For instance, in 2019, Evotec entered into partnership with GARDP to discover new antibiotics to address the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). This partnership is intended to combine the respective capabilities and networks of GARDP and Evotec to fight drug-resistant bacterial infections. With this alliance, Evotec will develop an antibiotic discovery and development platform for first-in-class antibiotics against hard-to-treat bacterial infections.

For instance, in 2018, Novartis entered into a licensing and equity agreement with Boston Pharmaceuticals to develop three novel anti-infective drug candidates against antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Antibiotic resistance market is mainly dominated by biotech companies such as Achaogen and Nabriva Therapeutics, shaping the future of the market. Large pharmaceutical companies are acquiring small manufacturers. For instance, Pfizer acquired Astra Zeneca’s smarketed drugs, Zavicefta and Zinforo, and late stage antibiotics. This has expanded company’s portfolio of antibiotics. In 2018, AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation presented a poster of successful case study of AB-PA01 bacteriophage therapy on a patient with cystic fibrosis.

cUTI based segment will be growing with the highest CAGR of 7.86% in the upcoming years.

Disease segment includes cUTI, cIAI, BSI, CDI, ABSSSI, HABP/VABP, and CABP. cUTI segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.86% over the forecast period. Limited treatment options and availability of low cost treatments are the major factors driving the growth of the segment. The ABSSSI segment is anticipated to grow with the significant market share over the forecast period.

ESBL-producing segment held the largest market share of 22.57% in 2017

Pathogen segment is divided into segments such as acinetobacter baumannii, pseudomonas aeruginosa, staphylococcus aureus, E. coli/K. pneumonia, Streptococcus pneumonia, Clostridium difficile, Enterococcus faecium and Haemophilus Influenzae. ESBL-producing segment is dominating the market and held the largest market share in 2017. These possess high resistance to current treatment alternatives. Therefore they impose a high cost burden hence, physicians are increasingly shifting towards novel antibiotics.

Lipoglycopeptides segment was valued around USD 1.28 billion in 2017.

Drug class segment is divided into segments such as oxazolidinones, lipoglycopeptides, tetracyclines, cephalosporins, combination therapies, and others. Lipoglycopeptides segment is dominating and was valued around USD 1.28 billion in 2017. High demand of these drugs from developing countries is driving the growth of the antibiotic resistance market.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Antibiotic Resistance Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region dominated the global antibiotic resistance market with USD 2.62 Billion in 2017 where as Europe region held the second dominant position in the market. North America region held the largest share due to launch of numerous drugs and the use of novel therapies in this region. Europe is the second fastest growing region due to growing number of antibiotic-resistant infection contributing to an increased antibiotic resistance in the region.

The global antibiotic resistance market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

